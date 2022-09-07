×

World / Asia

Pakistan looks ‘like a sea’, as flood death toll reaches 1,343

The flood-hit areas cover as much as a third of the South Asian nation, leaving hundreds of thousands homeless and causing losses of at least $10bn

07 September 2022 - 11:01 Agency Staff
A family walks on a flooded street on Tuesday in Nowshera, Pakistan. Picture: REUTERS
A family walks on a flooded street on Tuesday in Nowshera, Pakistan. Picture: REUTERS

Sehwan — Parts of Pakistan seemed “like a sea”, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday, after visiting some of the flood-hit areas that cover as much as a third of the South Asian nation, where 18 more deaths took the toll from days of rain to 1,343.

As many as 33-million of a population of 220-million have been affected in a disaster blamed on climate change that has left hundreds of thousands homeless and caused losses of at least $10bn, officials estimate.

“You wouldn’t believe the scale of destruction there,” Sharif told media after a visit to the southern province of Sindh. “It is water everywhere as far as you could see. It is just like a sea.”

The government, which has boosted cash handouts for flood victims to 70 billion Pakistani rupees ($313.90m), will buy 200,000 tents to house displaced families, he added.

Receding waters threaten a new challenge in the form of water-born infectious diseases, Sharif said.

“We will need trillions of rupees to cope with this calamity.”

The UN has called for $160m in aid to help the flood victims.

Many of those affected are from Sindh, where Pakistan’s largest freshwater lake is dangerously close to bursting its banks, even after having been breached in an operation that displaced 100,000 people.

National disaster officials said eight children were among the dead in the last 24 hours. The floods were brought by record monsoon rains and glacier melt in Pakistan’s northern mountains.

With more rain expected in the coming month, the situation could worsen further, a top official of the UN’s refugee agency (UNHCR) has warned.

Already, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said more than 6.4-million people need humanitarian support in the flooded areas.

The raging waters have swept away 1.6-million houses, 5,735km of transport links, 750,000 head of livestock and swamped more than 2-million acres of farmland.

Pakistan has received nearly 190% more rain than the 30-year average in July and August, totalling 391mm, with Sindh getting 466% more rain than the average.

Reuters

Pakistan flood death toll rises as biggest lake threatens to burst its banks

Record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in Pakistan’s northern mountains have brought floods that have affected 33 million people and killed at ...
World
2 days ago

Pakistan flood damage seen far worse than initial forecast

More than 1,300 have died and millions have lost their homes and livelihoods, while key roads and bridges have been washed away
News
20 hours ago

Flood-hit Pakistan breaches lake as water reaches dangerous levels

Up to 100,000 people could be displaced from their homes in the move as death toll reaches at least 1,290
World
2 days ago
