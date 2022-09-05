Oil prices jump as Opec+ agrees to small oil output cut

Later today Opec and its allies will discuss oil output cuts of 100,000 barrels per day among other options, sources from the group told Reuters
Houston — Oil prices rose more than 3% on Monday, extending gains as Opec+ producers agreed a small oil production cut to bolster prices.
Brent crude futures for November delivery rose $3.43 to $96.45 a barrel, a 3.7% gain on Monday.
US West Texas Intermediate crude was up $2.94, or 3.4%, at $89.87 after a 0.3% gain in the previous session. US markets are closed for a public holiday on Monday.
Opec and its allies will reduce output by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd), amounting to only 0.1% of global demand, for October and also agreed they could meet any time to adjust production before the next scheduled meeting on October 5.
“It’s the symbolic message the group wants to send to the markets more so than anything,” said Oanda analyst Craig Erlam, adding that a 100,000 bpd raise last month by Opec+ was not seen as a big deal.
“What we’ve probably seen from the markets was pricing in most of the worst-case scenario,” Erlam added.
Top Opec producer Saudi Arabia last month flagged the possibility of output cuts to address what it sees as exaggerated oil price declines.
Russia, the world’s second-largest oil producer and a key Opec+ member, does not support a production cut at this time and the producer group is likely to decide to keep output steady, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing unnamed sources.
Oil prices have fallen in the past three months from multiyear highs hit in March, pressured by concerns that interest rate increases and Covid-19 curbs in parts of China could slow global economic growth and dent oil demand.
Lockdown measures in China's southern technology hub of Shenzhen eased on Monday as new infections showed signs of stabilising though the city remains on high vigilance.
Meanwhile, talks to revive the West's 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, potentially providing a supply boost from Iranian crude returning to the market, have hit a new snag.
The White House on Friday rejected Iran's call for a deal to be linked with closure of investigations by the UN nuclear watchdog, a Western diplomat said.
Use of oil in power generation is also expected to pick up, analysts said, as Russia’s state-controlled Gazprom on Friday said it would stop pumping gas via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline due to a fault.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) had last month raised its oil demand forecast for the year, partly as it expects gas-to-oil switching in some countries due to record natural gas and electricity prices.
Reuters
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Oil prices jump ahead of key Opec meeting
Shell and Total Namibia oil discoveries are ‘significant’
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.