×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Asia

Taiwan ‘ready’ to protect itself against China as before

President tells US delgation island nation will continue defending its homeland

23 August 2022 - 08:39 Ben Blanchard and Sarah Wu
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen. Picture: REUTERS
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen. Picture: REUTERS

Taipei — Taiwan saw off China’s military six decades ago when its forces bombarded offshore Taiwanese islands and that resolve to defend the homeland continues to this day, President Tsai Ing-wen told a visiting group of former US officials on Tuesday.

Tensions between Taiwan and China have spiked over the past month after the visit to Taipei by US House speaker Nancy Pelosi. China staged war games near Taiwan to express its anger at what it saw as stepped up US support for the island Beijing views as sovereign Chinese territory.

Meeting a delegation of former US officials at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution, Tsai referred to China’s more than a month of attacks on the Taiwan-controlled islands of Kinmen and Matsu, just off the Chinese coast, which started in August 1958.

“Sixty-four years ago during the August 23 battle, our soldiers and civilians operated in solidarity and safeguarded Taiwan, so that we have the democratic Taiwan today,” she said, using the common Taiwanese term for that campaign, which ended in stalemate with China failing to take the islands.

“That battle to protect our homeland showed the world that no threat of any kind could shake the Taiwanese people’s resolve to defend their nation, not in the past, not now, and not in the future,” Tsai said. “We too will show the world that the people of Taiwan have both the resolve and confidence to safeguard peace, security, freedom and prosperity for ourselves.”

In 1958, Taiwan fought back with support from the US which sent military equipment including advanced Sidewinder anti-aircraft missiles, giving Taiwan a technological edge. Often called the Second Taiwan Strait Crisis, it was the last time Taiwanese forces joined battle with China on a large scale.

James O Ellis, now a visiting fellow at Hoover and a retired US Navy admiral, said his delegation’s presence in Taiwan reaffirmed the American people’s commitment to deepening co-operation.

“Consistent with the Taiwan Relations Act, part of this co-operation involves strengthening Taiwan’s capabilities for self-defence as well as the ability of the US to deter and resist any resort to force across the Taiwan Strait,” Ellis told Tsai, referring to a US law that requires it to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself.

Matt Pottinger, who served as former US president Donald Trump’s deputy national security adviser, is also part of the delegation.

The US, which ditched formal diplomatic relations with Taipei in favour of Beijing in 1979, remains Taiwan’s most important source of arms.

“As Taiwan stands on the front line of authoritarian expansionism we continue to bolster our defence autonomy, and we will also continue to work with the US on this front,” Tsai said.

China’s drills near Taiwan have posed a threat to the status quo in the strait and across the region, and democratic partners should work together to “defend against interference by authoritarian states”, she said.

After that meeting, Tsai met two Japanese MPs, and other foreign parliamentarians are also expected to visit this year, including from Canada and Britain, defying Chinese pressure not to go.

Taiwan’s government says that as the People’s Republic of China has never governed the island it has no right to claim it or decide its future, which can only be set by Taiwan’s 23-million people. 

Reuters

Singapore to repeal colonial-era sex ban

Government will, however,  look to bolster rules preventing same-sex marriages by amending the nation’s constitution
News
17 hours ago

Chipmakers flashing more warnings on global economy

Fading tech demand highlights a darkening picture as Russia’s war on Ukraine and rising interest rates damp activity
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Fauci, face of US Covid response, to step down ...
World / Americas
2.
Blasts signal shift of focus to Crimea in Ukraine ...
World / Europe
3.
Ukraine braces for ‘ugly’ Russian attack as bomb ...
World / Europe
4.
Drought exposes European ‘Spanish Stonehenge’ and ...
World / Europe
5.
US colleges increase efforts to help Ukrainian ...
World

Related Articles

Second US delegation arrives in Taiwan after Pelosi visit

World / Asia

Japanese PM vows never again to wage war amid controversial shrine visits

World / Asia

What now for China, Taiwan and US relations after Pelosi visit?

World / Asia

Alleged retaliation by China causes Taiwan’s fishing community to suffer

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.