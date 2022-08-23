×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Energy

Sasol restores dividend as fuel prices explode

BL Premium
23 August 2022 - 08:11 Karl Gernetzky

Chemicals and energy group Sasol has restored its dividend after about a two-year hiatus, with surging global commodity prices offsetting pressure on volumes and putting shareholders on track for a R9.34bn payout.

Adjusted core profit rose 48% to R71.84bn in the group’s year to end-June, as it benefited from improved demand and a 70% rise in the average dollar price of oil, which offset issues including coal and water quality, shutdowns, as well as safety incidents...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.