Metal investors on guard for further losses
CEO Bob van Dijk’s move to buy up profitable Brazilian food delivery platform iFood ticks all the boxes
Confectionery producers up in arms over price increases of as much as 40%
Covid-Zero lockdowns hammered consumer demand in the world’s second-largest economy
Energy group meets target of reducing net debt with higher prices offsetting operational woes
Business Unity SA warns higher-than-expected debt service costs will add at least R9bn to government spending
Borrowers' ability to benefit from the reduced debt-servicing costs contributes to improvement
President tells US delgation island nation will continue defending its homeland
Warrick Gelant is the fourth right wing in four Tests amid injuries and a suspension
A new book prompts the question whether the July 2021 riots might have been prevented had the Natal Indian Congress still existed
Chemicals and energy group Sasol has restored its dividend after about a two-year hiatus, with surging global commodity prices offsetting pressure on volumes and putting shareholders on track for a R9.34bn payout.
Adjusted core profit rose 48% to R71.84bn in the group’s year to end-June, as it benefited from improved demand and a 70% rise in the average dollar price of oil, which offset issues including coal and water quality, shutdowns, as well as safety incidents...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Sasol restores dividend as fuel prices explode
Chemicals and energy group Sasol has restored its dividend after about a two-year hiatus, with surging global commodity prices offsetting pressure on volumes and putting shareholders on track for a R9.34bn payout.
Adjusted core profit rose 48% to R71.84bn in the group’s year to end-June, as it benefited from improved demand and a 70% rise in the average dollar price of oil, which offset issues including coal and water quality, shutdowns, as well as safety incidents...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.