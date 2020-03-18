Elders call on wealthy nations to support the poor in fight against Covid-19

Global leaders, commonly referred to as the Elders, have called on developed countries and multilateral institutions to support less-developed and poorer states whose health systems and weaker socioeconomic structures risk being overwhelmed by the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic.

Founded by former president Nelson Mandela in 2007, the Elders grouping is an organisation of independent global leaders working for peace and human rights. Other members are Graca Machel, former UN secretary-general Ban Ki-moon, former Liberian head of state Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, former US president Jimmy Carter, former prime minister of Ireland Mary Robinson, Muhammad Yunus, Ela Bhatt and former prime minister of Norway and director-general of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Gro Harlem Brundtland.

The pandemic has rattled world markets, and investors are taking a wait-and-see approach as they gauge the effect of the virus on the global economy. Indications are that it will push the world economy into another financial crisis.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday the impact of the virus on the economy will be devastating. The economy, which recently slipped into a technical recession, is already in trouble.

The Elders said in a statement on Wednesday the rapid spread of the pandemic highlights the interconnectedness of the world, and the need for all nations and institutions to collaborate in developing a comprehensive response.