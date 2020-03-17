News

The latest coronavirus coverage

17 March 2020 - 13:09
An abandoned shopping cart sits between freezer cabinets inside a Makro in Pretoria on Monday, March 16, 2020. SA declared a national state of disaster, halted inbound flights from countries worst affected by the coronavirus, shut schools and banned public gatherings of more than 100 people in a bid to contain the spread of the disease. Picture: WALDO SWIEGERS/BLOOMBERG
World

How the coronavirus has changed business

As many countries impose tougher ‘social distancing’ rules, China has begun easing its own curbs across shops, ...

By Joyce Lee and Brenda Goh
Features

ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa throws the kitchen sink at coronavirus

It is unclear how the government will fund such a package, given the limited fiscal room it has to manoeuvre as ...

By Natasha Marrian and Katharine Child
National

Parliament restricts activities to contain spread of coronavirus

The institution only has to consider restrictions for this week as it goes into recess for three weeks thereafter

By Linda Ensor

HOW THE MARKETS ARE REACTING

Markets

Rand improves against major currencies despite Covid-19 panic

The rand was the best-performing currency among emerging-market currencies on Tuesday morning

By Lindiwe Tsobo
Markets

World stocks have haemorrhaged more than $15-trillion

World markets are still struggling after the Black Monday crash, with early gains in Europe quickly wiped out

By Marc Jones
Markets

SA bond yields rising to 2008 levels point to dilemma for Kganyago before ...

Yields differentials fail to work in SA’s favour as markets await end of the Reserve Bank’s policy meeting later in the ...

By Anathi Madubela

