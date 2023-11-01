World / Americas

Panama Canal reduces ship crossings amid severe drought

The region records the lowest rainfall in at least 70 years

01 November 2023 - 18:53
by Eli Moreno
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A Panama Canal dry chamber during maintenance, in Panama City, Panama, May 12 2023. Picture: ARIS MARTINEZ/REUTERS
A Panama Canal dry chamber during maintenance, in Panama City, Panama, May 12 2023. Picture: ARIS MARTINEZ/REUTERS

Panama City — The Panama Canal, one of the world’s main maritime trade routes, will further reduce daily ship crossings in the coming months due to a severe drought, the authorities managing the canal say.

The move is expected to increase shipping costs. 

Booking slots will be cut to 25 per day starting on November 3 from an already reduced 31 per day, the Panama Canal Authority (ACP) said in a client advisory this week, and will be gradually reduced further over the next three months to 18 slots from February 1.

In recent months, the ACP has imposed various passage restrictions to conserve scarce water, including cutting vessel draft and daily passage authorisations.

Water levels in Gatun Lake, the rainfall-fed principal reservoir that floats ships through the Panama Canal’s lock system, have “continued to decline to unprecedented levels for this time of year,” the ACP said.

“The recorded precipitation for October has been the lowest on record since 1950 (41% below), and so far, 2023 ranks as the second driest year for the same period,” the authority said.

A naturally occurring El Nino climate pattern associated with warmer-than-usual water in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean is contributing to Panama’s drought.

The late arrival of this year’s rains and the lack of precipitation in the Canal watershed had forced the canal authority to reduce average daily transit capacity slightly to 32 vessels per day since July 30.

The existing restrictions have resulted in long delays, with tens of vessels waiting to transit the canal.

An analyst note from the US Energy Information Administration stressed that delays at the canal “have pushed shipping rates higher elsewhere by decreasing the globally available number of vessels”.

It also said delays for some gas transporters were at record highs in Panama, pushing up the cost of shipping liquefied gas from the US.

Reuters

More than 100 Amazon dolphins found dead as water temperature soars

Experts suspect severe drought and heat in the region
World
4 weeks ago

Thirsty data centres leave Latin Americans parched

Uruguayans accuse the government of prioritising industrial uses while the counry battles drought
World
1 month ago

The world’s first ‘global stocktake’ on climate change likely to be politically divisive

Countries to assess just how far off track they are from meeting promises to stop global warming
World
1 month ago

Brazil poised to oust US as top maize exporter

The country is overcoming infrastructure bottlenecks in getting its harvests to global markets
World
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
US, China and scores of governments sign AI ...
World / Europe
2.
Panama Canal reduces ship crossings amid severe ...
World / Americas
3.
Ukrainian drone fleet are ‘the eyes of the gods ...
World / Europe
4.
Indonesian company officials jailed over deadly ...
World / Asia
5.
Thousands of undocumented Afghans leave Pakistan
World / Middle East

Related Articles

Hot seas slow Panama Canal shipping

World / Americas

The good news about the shipping blues

Life

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.