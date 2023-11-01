Life / Motoring

More copies of popular Kyalami book printed

A limited run of 100 copies covering the history and memories of the Kyalami Grand Prix circuit

01 November 2023 - 18:49
by Motor News Reporter
The 500-page large-format book contains over 1,500 images and 225 special Kyalami memories. Picture: SUPPLIED
With the first print run of the book Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit — 60 Years of Memories sold out, publishers have released a limited run of 100 copies of the international second edition for SA distribution.

The epic 500-page large-format book launched late in 2022 contains more than 1,500 images and 225 special Kyalami memories as it covers the history and memories of the Kyalami Grand Prix circuit.

“High international demand for our book has led to a reprint for overseas release,” says author and publisher Denis Klopper. “We also still have strong local demand and have made 100 copies of the new international Standard Edition, and 50 copies of the limited Publisher’s Edition available to the South African market.

“Both editions are planned for mid-November distribution, in time for the festive season. The book not only makes for a great addition to the astute collector’s library, but it is also the ideal Christmas gift for any South African petrol head,” Klopper says. 

Standard Edition copies of Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit — 60 Years of Memories are priced at R2,100 in SA. Publisher’s Edition books delivered in a presentation box with dust cover and set of six A5 prints, cost R4,200. Prices include delivery to any town or city in SA.

New book brings to life 60 years of Kyalami memories

Over 500 pages cover the history of the world-renowned Midrand racetrack
10 months ago

Confirmed: SA is not on 2024 F1 calendar

The country stands to lose significant tourism revenue by not staging the F1 race
3 months ago

Cape Town will not get 2024 E-Prix race

Organisers hope to bring the world championship for electric race cars back to South Africa in 2025
1 week ago
