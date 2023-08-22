Tropical Storm Harold was on Tuesday barrelling towards the southern tip of Texas where it threatened to produce damaging winds and heavy downpours that could cause flash flooding and minor structural damage.
The storm, located 245km east-southeast of Port Mansfield, Texas, was packing 72km/h winds as it moved northwest at 30km/h, the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory.
The storm was expected to move inland over south Texas by midday on Tuesday and produce 7cm-12 cm of rain in many parts of the area, the centre said.
About 1.3-million people in deep south Texas and the Rio Grande Valley are under a tropical storm warning.
“Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage,” the National Weather Service said in its forecast.
In anticipation of the storm, Texas governor Greg Abbott ordered the deployment of state emergency response resources and an increase in the readiness level of the state’s emergency operations centre.
“I encourage Texans to remain weather-aware and heed the guidance of state and local officials and emergency management personnel as they work together to keep communities safe,” he said in a statement on Monday night.
The storm could cause flooding in poor drainage areas, minor coastal flooding and minor structural damage. It has the potential to also cause scattered power and communications outages, the service said.
Portions of northern Coahuila and Nuevo Leon in Mexico could also see flash flooding and landslides, the service said.
Texas on high alert as Tropical Storm Harold approaches
Residents warned of flooding, structural damage and power and communications outages
Reuters
