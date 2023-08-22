World / Africa

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Assessing Nigeria’s price pressures

Business Day TV talks to Ridle Markus, SSA macroeconomist at Absa CIB

22 August 2023 - 16:25 Business Day TV
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu. Picture: TEMILADE ADELAJA/REUTERS
Nigeria’s inflation sat at an 18-year high of 24.1% in July, largely driven by food and transport increases. Citizens have taken to the streets in protest against the cost-of-living crisis, which has been exacerbated by the removal of the fuel subsidy. Business Day assessed Nigeria’s price pressures in greater detail with Ridle Markus, Sub-Saharan Africa macroeconomist at Absa CIB.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

