Nigerian President Bola Tinubu. Picture: TEMILADE ADELAJA/REUTERS
Nigeria’s inflation sat at an 18-year high of 24.1% in July, largely driven by food and transport increases. Citizens have taken to the streets in protest against the cost-of-living crisis, which has been exacerbated by the removal of the fuel subsidy. Business Day assessed Nigeria’s price pressures in greater detail with Ridle Markus, Sub-Saharan Africa macroeconomist at Absa CIB.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Assessing Nigeria’s price pressures
Business Day TV talks to Ridle Markus, SSA macroeconomist at Absa CIB
Nigeria’s inflation sat at an 18-year high of 24.1% in July, largely driven by food and transport increases. Citizens have taken to the streets in protest against the cost-of-living crisis, which has been exacerbated by the removal of the fuel subsidy. Business Day assessed Nigeria’s price pressures in greater detail with Ridle Markus, Sub-Saharan Africa macroeconomist at Absa CIB.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.