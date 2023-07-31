World / Americas

SEC ordered Coinbase to cease trade in all cryptos except bitcoin

SEC accuses Coinbase of operating illegally because it failed to register as an exchange

31 July 2023 - 16:57 Juby Babu
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A representation of virtual currency bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph. Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
A representation of virtual currency bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph. Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had asked Coinbase to stop trading in all cryptocurrencies except bitcoin before suing the cryptocurrency platform in June, the Financial Times (FT) reported on Monday, citing CEO Brian Armstrong.

“We really didn’t have a choice at that point. Delisting every asset other than bitcoin, which by the way is not what the law says, would have essentially meant the end of the crypto industry in the US,” Armstrong said.

“It kind of made it an easy choice ...  let’s go to court and find out what the court says,” he added.

The SEC had accused Coinbase of operating illegally because it failed to register as an exchange. It also alleged that Coinbase traded at least 13 crypto assets that are securities that should have been registered, including tokens such as Solana, Cardano and Polygon.

The SEC told the FT that its enforcement division did not make formal requests for “companies to delist crypto assets”.

“In the course of an investigation, the staff may share its own view as to what conduct may raise questions for the commission under the securities laws,” FT said, citing the SEC.

In response, a Coinbase spokesperson said the SEC had never shared a position that all assets other than bitcoin were securities, and that staff do not make formal requests such as the one implied by the article without a vote of the full commission.

“We continue our discussions with the commission, but believe that transparent and fair rule-making and congressional action represent the best path forward for American crypto users and the companies building the cryptoeconomy in the US,” the spokesperson added.

The regulator sued Binance in June, with both civil cases part of SEC chair Gary Gensler‘s push to assert jurisdiction over the crypto industry.

Gensler has labelled the crypto industry a “Wild West” that has undermined investor trust in the US capital markets. Crypto companies say the SEC rules are unclear, and that the agency is overreaching by trying to regulate them.

The SEC did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

Reuters 

WATCH: The cryptocurrency rally takes a breather

Business Day TV speaks to Luno’s Christo de Wit
Markets
1 week ago

AI not a quick fix for NFTs, says Beeple

Artist famed for selling one work for $69m says idea of digital ownership is still new
News
4 days ago

LETTER: Crypto regulation reinforces investor protection

SA is positioning itself as a leading destination for Web3 businesses
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Standard Chartered thinks bitcoin could hit $120,000 in 2024

By May 2024 the number of bitcoins able to be mined daily is set to halve due to a mechanism that gradually limits supply to maintain its appeal
Markets
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
DeSantis strategy shift fails as Trump ...
News
2.
Nigerian president orders probe of operations of ...
News
3.
Lebanon’s interim central bank chief inherits ...
World / Middle East
4.
SEC ordered Coinbase to cease trade in all ...
World / Americas
5.
Wildfire risk at maximum level for Spain
News

Related Articles

Privacy fears as Mexicans have their irises scanned by Worldcoin

World / Americas

Sam Altman goes global with Worldcoin crypto project

World / Americas

North Korean hackers target crypto clients in US breach

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.