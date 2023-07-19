Markets

WATCH: The cryptocurrency rally takes a breather

Business Day TV speaks to Luno’s Christo de Wit

19 July 2023 - 20:52
Picture: 123RF/ARCHNOI1
Picture: 123RF/ARCHNOI1

The rally in the crypto market has lost some steam, with bitcoin trading sideways near the $30,000 mark. Business Day TV caught up with Luno’s Christo de Wit for more insight on the factors influencing the crypto’s moves.

