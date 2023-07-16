SA is positioning itself as a leading destination for Web3 businesses
16 July 2023 - 16:11
Much has been said about the government’s recent crypto exchange regulation announcement. This is exciting news in the SA Web3 space and offers a considerably positive development towards regulating the sector. This will remain a critical undertaking if we want to build trust and create a secure environment for investors, builders, and Web3 enthusiasts.
SA’s licensing requirements for digital asset exchanges are a big step forward, making ours the first country in Africa to enforce such regulations. This milestone reinforces our country’s commitment to investor protection and sets a strong foundation for responsible growth in the blockchain and Web3 industry.
By embracing regulation, SA is positioning itself as a leading destination for Web3 businesses. It also provides comfort to investors that are desperate for clarity and stability. It is also an important step that must be taken, in light of SA being placed on the Financial Action Task Force grey list earlier this year.
This commitment will help show foreign investors that we remain a safe and stable destination for businesses in the Web3 space, and will hopefully drive job creation in the sector over the long term.
It’s an exciting time to be part of the Web3 and crypto revolution, and we should be proud of our government for taking an active role in shaping a secure and transparent future for this budding industry.
Ahren Posthumus Via email
LETTER: Crypto regulation reinforces investor protection
