Companies

US SEC accuses Binance and CEO of evading securities laws

Changpeng Zhao sued for allegedly misleading investors and operating an unregistered securities exchange

05 June 2023 - 18:38 Jonathan Stempel
Zhao Changpeng, founder and CEO of Binance in Athens, Greece, November 25 2022. Picture: COSTAS BALTAS/REUTERS
Zhao Changpeng, founder and CEO of Binance in Athens, Greece, November 25 2022. Picture: COSTAS BALTAS/REUTERS

The world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance, and its CEO and founder Changpeng Zhao were sued by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday for failing to restrict US customers from its platform and misleading investors about its market surveillance controls, as well as for operating an unregistered securities exchange.

The SEC’s complaint, filed in federal court in Washington, DC, also alleged that Binance and Zhao secretly control customers’ assets, allowing them to commingle and divert customer funds, and that Binance created separate US entities “as part of an elaborate scheme to evade US federal securities laws”.

Binance did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the charges. In a tweet, Zhao said the company would issue a response once it had viewed the complaint.

The move is the latest in a series of legal woes for Binance, which was also sued by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in March for operating what the regulator alleged were an “illegal” exchange and a “sham” compliance programme, with Zhao calling those charges “disappointing” and an “incomplete recitation of facts”.

Binance is also under investigation by the justice department for suspected money laundering and sanctions violations, according to people familiar with the probe.

The world’s biggest crypto exchange, Binance was founded in Shanghai in 2017 by Zhao, a Canadian citizen born and raised until the age of 12 in China.

While its holding company is based in the Cayman Islands, Binance says it does not have a headquarters and has declined to state the location of its main Binance.com exchange.

Binance’s global trading platform, Binance.com dominates the crypto trading landscape, last year processing trades worth about $65bn a day with up to 70% of the market.

The firm has processed at least $10bn in payments for criminals and companies seeking to evade US sanctions, reports have said.

On May 23 it was reported that Binance commingled its customers’ funds with its corporate revenues in Silvergate Bank account belonging to trading firm Merit Peak, in breach of US financial rules that require client money to be kept separate.

Binance denied mixing customer deposits and company funds, saying that users who sent money to the account were not making deposits, but rather were buying Binance’s bespoke dollar-linked crypto token.

Reuters 

Israel seizes scores of Binance crypto accounts ‘over terrorism’

Two were linked to Islamic State and dozens owned by Palestinian firms connected to Hamas, counterterror authorities say
World
4 weeks ago

France steps in where crypto sceptics fear to tread

President Emmanuel Macron’s embrace of the sector could see the rise of a ‘start-up nation’
News
1 month ago

US regulator sues Binance and CEO over violations

The world’s biggest crypto exchange violated compliance rules, CFTC alleges
Companies
2 months ago

US charges Sam Bankman-Fried with bribing Chinese official

Former billionaire ordered $40m in cryptocurrency payment to a private wallet to influence Chinese officials, indictment says
World
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Richemont’s Rupert rewards top brass after record ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Ivan Saltzman: My career highlight was taking ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Absa shareholders approve group’s B-BBEE deal
Companies / Financial Services
4.
MTN likely to keep IHS Towers investment for now
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Mondi withdraws from sale of Russian assets
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

Israel seizes scores of Binance crypto accounts ‘over terrorism’

World / Middle East

France steps in where crypto sceptics fear to tread

News

US charges Sam Bankman-Fried with bribing Chinese official

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.