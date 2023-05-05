Hot US jobs data raise odds Fed will keep rates higher for longer

Business Day TV speaks to Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments
Mashatile giving the clenched fist, exclusive, black power salute during a Workers Day meeting is unforgivable
Gwamanda received 139 votes with DA councillor and erstwhile mayor Mpho Phalatse recieving 68 votes
ANC has summoned its provincial secretaries to Joburg for a 2024 election strategy meeting
The cases include investigations into Steinhoff, Tongaat Hulett, PPC and Ayo Technology Solutions
Business Day TV speaks to David Furlonger, editor-at-large for Financial Mail
Business Day TV speaks to Cas Coovadia, CEO of Busa
Losses undermine Rishi Sunak’s efforts to revive party’s fortunes and emboldens the opposition Labour Party ahead of next national vote
Grant Lottering's book reveals how the cyclist dealt with a crisis, among other things
The styling retouch applies to the six-cylinder models, with more individualisation possible
The unexpected pickups in US hiring and wages last month increase chances the Federal Reserve will hold interest rates high for longer and potentially keep the door open to an 11th straight hike in June.
Nonfarm payrolls rose 253,000 last month, a Bureau of Labor Statistics report showed Friday. Economists had expected an increase of 185,000. The unemployment rate fell back to a multi-decade low of 3.4%.
Fed chair Jerome Powell, speaking in a press conference on Wednesday after officials wrapped up their May 2-3 meeting, said the labour market remains “extremely” tight and is one of the data points he and his colleagues will be carefully assessing as they determine whether more hikes are needed to cool the economy.
“The Fed left the door open to additional rate hikes for a reason,” Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG, said after Friday’s release. “This data is not as reassuring on a pause as we would like.”
The Fed has raised rates aggressively over the past 14 months, bringing interest rates to a range of 5% to 5.25%, but has indicated it may pause and hold them high from now. Powell said that easing inflation and tighter credit conditions following bank collapses may give the Fed room to assess the impact of their policy on the economy.
While Friday’s report reinforces the notion that a key part of the economy remains resilient and may be able to withstand further tightening, policymakers will see another labour-market reading and several inflation reports before their June 13-14 meeting.
Financial-market estimates, which see a rate cut as early as September, continue to be out of line with forecasts from the Fed, where none of the 18 policymakers see a reduction this year.
“It reduces the odds of cuts and reinforces higher for longer,” Neil Dutta, head of economics at Renaissance Macro Research , said of the jobs report.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Hot US jobs data raise odds Fed will keep rates higher for longer
Nonfarm payrolls rose 253,000 last month, while economists had expected an increase of 185,000
The unexpected pickups in US hiring and wages last month increase chances the Federal Reserve will hold interest rates high for longer and potentially keep the door open to an 11th straight hike in June.
Nonfarm payrolls rose 253,000 last month, a Bureau of Labor Statistics report showed Friday. Economists had expected an increase of 185,000. The unemployment rate fell back to a multi-decade low of 3.4%.
Fed chair Jerome Powell, speaking in a press conference on Wednesday after officials wrapped up their May 2-3 meeting, said the labour market remains “extremely” tight and is one of the data points he and his colleagues will be carefully assessing as they determine whether more hikes are needed to cool the economy.
“The Fed left the door open to additional rate hikes for a reason,” Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG, said after Friday’s release. “This data is not as reassuring on a pause as we would like.”
The Fed has raised rates aggressively over the past 14 months, bringing interest rates to a range of 5% to 5.25%, but has indicated it may pause and hold them high from now. Powell said that easing inflation and tighter credit conditions following bank collapses may give the Fed room to assess the impact of their policy on the economy.
While Friday’s report reinforces the notion that a key part of the economy remains resilient and may be able to withstand further tightening, policymakers will see another labour-market reading and several inflation reports before their June 13-14 meeting.
Financial-market estimates, which see a rate cut as early as September, continue to be out of line with forecasts from the Fed, where none of the 18 policymakers see a reduction this year.
“It reduces the odds of cuts and reinforces higher for longer,” Neil Dutta, head of economics at Renaissance Macro Research , said of the jobs report.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Global shares slide as investors mull Fed pivot and banking stress
Equities out of favour as global investors fret about US bank sector
Fed delivers 25 bps rate hike and signals possible pause
JAMIE MCGEEVER: The Fed’s tightening grip: last gasp before the fall?
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.