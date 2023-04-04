Business Day TV speaks to RMB's foreign exchange structurer, Rayno Nigrini
Nampak gets temporary reprieve from lenders
Debt repayment date shifts from March to September as it prepares to meet shareholders on rights issue
Nampak, the packaging company saddled with a large debt burden after its ill-fated expansion in the rest of Africa, will soon convene an extraordinary general meeting with its shareholders to determine the size of a rights offer meant to settle a portion of its debt due in September.
The latest developments followed a meeting between Nampak and its lenders, which resulted in a temporary reprieve as the debt repayment date was pushed out to September from March. The initial proposal by the company was to raise R1.5bn via a rights offer to settle at least R1.35bn that will now fall due in September...
