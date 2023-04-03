Opinion / Columnists

STUART THEOBALD: SA’s Russian friendship angers those who actually provide support

We now seem set on an international political blunder of epic proportions by being on the wrong side of a war

03 April 2023 - 05:03

SA seems to have a habit of courting and then avoiding disaster. Three years ago we were hurtling towards existential crisis when our national debt was in a death spiral towards the arms of the IMF. We managed to escape that thanks to the determined work of the National Treasury and some good luck from higher-than-expected commodity prices.

But now we seem determined to commit an international political blunder of epic proportions. Our entreaties to Russia, including the prospect of a visit by Vladimir Putin in August, will put SA on the wrong side of a war, a war that would see the West’s economic and political firepower directed at SA...

