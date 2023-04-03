The bullion has dropped as investors weigh up its lure as a safe-haven asset against the potential for higher-for-longer interest rates, analyst says
Scenes of jubilant delegates at the DA’s jamboree show the party is more ‘nonracial’ than the ANC
The finance minister has granted the utility an exemption from regulations that require SOEs to disclose expenditure that does not comply with the provisions of the act
The opposition party resolves to safeguard the independence of the Reserve Bank
Public Service Pension Fund’s decision to reinvite those that tendered to compete for the same tender is found to be flawed
Sars and Treasury to announce tax collected for the 2022/23 financial year on Monday
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
Michael Cohen’s potential role follows 15-year arc from loyal defender to outspoken antagonist
This was a learning year for the local teams
You can have them in two body styles; three transmissions and for the first-time in Wildtrak flavour
SA seems to have a habit of courting and then avoiding disaster. Three years ago we were hurtling towards existential crisis when our national debt was in a death spiral towards the arms of the IMF. We managed to escape that thanks to the determined work of the National Treasury and some good luck from higher-than-expected commodity prices.
But now we seem determined to commit an international political blunder of epic proportions. Our entreaties to Russia, including the prospect of a visit by Vladimir Putin in August, will put SA on the wrong side of a war, a war that would see the West’s economic and political firepower directed at SA...
STUART THEOBALD: SA’s Russian friendship angers those who actually provide support
We now seem set on an international political blunder of epic proportions by being on the wrong side of a war
