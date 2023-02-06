World / Americas

China calls for restraint as US searches for balloon debris

06 February 2023 - 19:09 Yew Lun Tian and David Lawder
A suspected Chinese spy balloon in the sky over Billings, Montana, February 1 2023. Picture: CHASE DOAK/REUTERS
A suspected Chinese spy balloon in the sky over Billings, Montana, February 1 2023. Picture: CHASE DOAK/REUTERS

Beijing/Washington — Beijing on Monday urged Washington to show restraint as the US military searched for remnants of what it believes was a Chinese surveillance balloon it shot down over the Atlantic, but which China says was a civilian craft that accidentally drifted astray.

The balloon drama has further strained tense relations, prompting Washington to cancel a planned visit over the weekend to Beijing by secretary of state Antony Blinken.

A US fighter jet shot down the balloon off South Carolina on Saturday after the military had tracked its path across the US, a response China described as an “obvious overreaction”.

China has repeatedly said the balloon was intended for scientific purposes and had blown off course.

“China firmly opposes and strongly protests against this,” vice-foreign minister Xie Feng said in remarks to the US embassy in Beijing posted on the ministry’s website.

Generals advised waiting before downing Chinese balloon, Biden says

US president wanted to destroy the alleged spy craft as soon as he learnt about it
News
1 day ago

The US navy was working to recover the balloon and its payload and the Coast Guard was providing security for the operation, Gen Glen VanHerck, commander of the North American Aerospace Defence Command and US Northern Command, said on Sunday.

A successful recovery could potentially give the US insight into China’s spying capabilities, though US officials have downplayed the balloon’s impact on national security.

On Monday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said China had found out its balloon had drifted over the US after being notified by it.

“The unintended entry of this airship (into the US) is entirely an isolated, accidental incident. It tests the sincerity the US has in improving and stabilising bilateral relations and the way it handles crisis,” she said.

“We hope the US will work with China to properly handle our differences, avoid miscalculation and misunderstanding and harming our mutual trust,” she said.

Mao said another balloon, spotted over Latin America, was an unmanned civilian airship on a test flight that “severely deviated and unintendedly entered the space above Latin America because it was affected by the weather and because it has limited self-steering capability”.

On Sunday, Colombia’s military said it sighted an airborne object similar to a balloon after the Pentagon said on Friday that another Chinese balloon was flying over Latin America.

US Secretary of State Blinken postpones China trip over spy balloon incident

China earlier expressed regret that what it called a civilian airship had strayed into US territory after being blown off course
World
3 days ago

Sensitive time

The balloon incident comes as the US and China have sought to bolster communications and begin to mend ties that had been under strain in recent years over tensions on several fronts, including US efforts to block Chinese access to key cutting-edge technologies.

China has warned of “serious repercussions” and said it will use the necessary means to deal with “similar situations”, without elaborating, though some analysts expect any response to be finely calibrated to prevent making bilateral ties even worse.

Brokerage ING said in a Monday note that the incident could worsen the “tech war” and would have a negative near-term impact on China's yuan currency.

“Both sides will likely impose more export bans on technology in different industries. This is a new threat to supply chain disruption, although the risk of logistical disruption from Covid restrictions has now disappeared,” it said.

“This new risk is more of a long-term risk than an imminent one,” ING said.

The yuan rebounded on Monday after falling to a low of 6.8077/$ in early trade, its weakest level in nearly a month. 

Reuters

READ MORE:

How a spy balloon burst diplomacy and blew up tension in US

The world’s two superpowers are now grasping for ways to de-escalate tension
News
1 day ago

Germany has evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine, says prosecutor

Prosecutor general Peter Frank says investigators have gathered “pieces of evidence in the three-digit range”
World
2 days ago

Lavrov to visit Mali as Russia strengthens ties with ruling junta

Visit comes shortly after UN experts called for an  investigation into possible war crimes by mercenary group Wagner in Mali
World
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
China calls for restraint as US searches for ...
World / Americas
2.
At least 34 killed in Somaliland clashes
World / Africa
3.
DRC blames M23 rebels for death of SA peacekeeper
World / Africa
4.
Rescuers dig for survivors after severe ...
World / Asia
5.
China says balloon over US is civilian vessel ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Generals advised waiting before downing Chinese balloon, Biden says

News

How a spy balloon burst diplomacy and blew up tension in US

News

China says balloon over US is civilian vessel blown off course

World / Asia

US Secretary of State Blinken postpones China trip over spy balloon incident

World / Americas

Japan hikes defence spending as regional tension rises

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.