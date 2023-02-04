Germany has evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine, says prosecutor

The rand continues to face numerous risks, including ongoing load-shedding
The fitness sector may be more resilient than after the 2008 financial crisis
Trio said in a statement they were resigning over a ‘difference of opinion’
The deputy president remains in his role despite not winning any position at the ANC's elective conference in December
After a 54-year run, Boeing has ended production of the 747
New orders slumped due to load-shedding, which also disrupted supply chains and curtailed business activity, according to survey respondents
The Entrepreneurial SME airs every Tuesday at 8.30pm, starting February 7, on Channel 412
The Pope, the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Church of Scotland Moderator are on a "pilgrimage of peace" that will also honour liberation hero John Garang
It could pay off in much needed advertising exposure for SA
The revisions include an improved operating system, better handling and new colours inside and out
Berlin — Germany has collected evidence of war crimes in Ukraine, the country's prosecutor general said in a newspaper interview published on Saturday, adding that he saw a need for a judicial process at international level.
“Currently, for example, we are focusing on the mass killings in Bucha or attacks against Ukrainian civilian infrastructure,” Peter Frank told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper.
So far, prosecutors have pieces of evidence in the “three-digit range”, he added, without elaborating.
Ukraine and its Western allies have accused Russian forces of committing atrocities in Bucha, a satellite town of Kyiv, soon after launching their invasion last February. Moscow has denied the charge. Russia has also targeted key infrastructure in Ukraine but denies deliberately targeting civilians.
Germany began collecting evidence in March 2022 to prosecute possible war crimes, including by interviewing Ukrainian refugees and evaluating publicly available information, Frank said, adding that German prosecutors were not yet investigating specific individuals.
“We are preparing ourselves for a possible later court case — be it with us in Germany, be it with our foreign partners, be it before an international court,” he added.
Asked who should be tried, Frank said Russian state leaders and those implementing decisions at the highest military level should be held accountable.
Ukraine is pushing for the creation of a special tribunal to prosecute Russian military and political leaders it holds responsible for starting the war.
The International Criminal Court has launched its own investigation into alleged crimes against humanity and war crimes days after Moscow's invasion on February 24 2022, but it does not have jurisdiction to prosecute aggression in Ukraine.
European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, who is visiting Kyiv, said on Thursday that an international centre for the prosecution of the crime of aggression in Ukraine would be set up in The Hague.
Moscow has rejected allegations by Kyiv and Western nations of war crimes. The Kremlin has said it launched a “special military operation” to protect its own security.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Germany has evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine, says prosecutor
Prosecutor general Peter Frank says investigators have gathered pieces of evidence in the “three-digit range”
Berlin — Germany has collected evidence of war crimes in Ukraine, the country's prosecutor general said in a newspaper interview published on Saturday, adding that he saw a need for a judicial process at international level.
“Currently, for example, we are focusing on the mass killings in Bucha or attacks against Ukrainian civilian infrastructure,” Peter Frank told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper.
So far, prosecutors have pieces of evidence in the “three-digit range”, he added, without elaborating.
Ukraine and its Western allies have accused Russian forces of committing atrocities in Bucha, a satellite town of Kyiv, soon after launching their invasion last February. Moscow has denied the charge. Russia has also targeted key infrastructure in Ukraine but denies deliberately targeting civilians.
Germany began collecting evidence in March 2022 to prosecute possible war crimes, including by interviewing Ukrainian refugees and evaluating publicly available information, Frank said, adding that German prosecutors were not yet investigating specific individuals.
“We are preparing ourselves for a possible later court case — be it with us in Germany, be it with our foreign partners, be it before an international court,” he added.
Asked who should be tried, Frank said Russian state leaders and those implementing decisions at the highest military level should be held accountable.
Ukraine is pushing for the creation of a special tribunal to prosecute Russian military and political leaders it holds responsible for starting the war.
The International Criminal Court has launched its own investigation into alleged crimes against humanity and war crimes days after Moscow's invasion on February 24 2022, but it does not have jurisdiction to prosecute aggression in Ukraine.
European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, who is visiting Kyiv, said on Thursday that an international centre for the prosecution of the crime of aggression in Ukraine would be set up in The Hague.
Moscow has rejected allegations by Kyiv and Western nations of war crimes. The Kremlin has said it launched a “special military operation” to protect its own security.
Reuters
Kherson mother looks for son arrested by Russians during city’s occupation
Ukraine says mass grave found in Izium
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Russian opposition politician jailed for spreading ‘false information’
Ukraine prepares war crimes charges against Russia
Zelensky urges oil embargo as dozens found in mass grave near Kyiv
Ukrainian forensic investigators exhume 18 bodies from Bucha mass grave
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.