World / Europe

Germany has evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine, says prosecutor

Prosecutor general Peter Frank says investigators have gathered pieces of evidence in the “three-digit range”

04 February 2023 - 10:38 Rachel More
Bodies of civilians, who according to local residents were killed by Russian soldiers, are seen in a mass grave, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Bucha, in Kyiv region, Ukraine on April 4 2022. Picture: REUTERS/Vladyslav Musiienko
Bodies of civilians, who according to local residents were killed by Russian soldiers, are seen in a mass grave, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Bucha, in Kyiv region, Ukraine on April 4 2022. Picture: REUTERS/Vladyslav Musiienko

Berlin — Germany has collected evidence of war crimes in Ukraine, the country's prosecutor general said in a newspaper interview published on Saturday, adding that he saw a need for a judicial process at international level.

“Currently, for example, we are focusing on the mass killings in Bucha or attacks against Ukrainian civilian infrastructure,” Peter Frank told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

So far, prosecutors have pieces of evidence in the “three-digit range”, he added, without elaborating.

Ukraine and its Western allies have accused Russian forces of committing atrocities in Bucha, a satellite town of Kyiv, soon after launching their invasion last February. Moscow has denied the charge. Russia has also targeted key infrastructure in Ukraine but denies deliberately targeting civilians.

Germany began collecting evidence in March 2022 to prosecute possible war crimes, including by interviewing Ukrainian refugees and evaluating publicly available information, Frank said, adding that German prosecutors were not yet investigating specific individuals.

“We are preparing ourselves for a possible later court case — be it with us in Germany, be it with our foreign partners, be it before an international court,” he added.

Asked who should be tried, Frank said Russian state leaders and those implementing decisions at the highest military level should be held accountable.

Ukraine is pushing for the creation of a special tribunal to prosecute Russian military and political leaders it holds responsible for starting the war.

The International Criminal Court has launched its own investigation into alleged crimes against humanity and war crimes days after Moscow's invasion on February 24 2022, but it does not have jurisdiction to prosecute aggression in Ukraine.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, who is visiting Kyiv, said on Thursday that an international centre for the prosecution of the crime of aggression in Ukraine would be set up in The Hague.

Moscow has rejected allegations by Kyiv and Western nations of war crimes. The Kremlin has said it launched a “special military operation” to protect its own security.

Reuters

Kherson mother looks for son arrested by Russians during city’s occupation

The Russians have pulled back from the right bank of the Dnipro River after occupying the city for almost nine months
World
2 months ago

Ukraine says mass grave found in Izium

Thousands of Russian troops fled Izium last weekend after occupying the city and using it as a logistics hub in the Kharkiv region
World
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Ukraine officials raid home of Zelensky-linked ...
World / Europe
2.
China says balloon over US is civilian vessel ...
World / Asia
3.
New rockets for Ukraine will keep Russia further ...
World / Europe
4.
Finding a radioactive capsule no problem for ...
World / Asia
5.
Jail term for journalist over ‘fake news’ about ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Russian opposition politician jailed for spreading ‘false information’

World / Europe

Ukraine prepares war crimes charges against Russia

World / Europe

Zelensky urges oil embargo as dozens found in mass grave near Kyiv

World / Europe

Ukrainian forensic investigators exhume 18 bodies from Bucha mass grave

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.