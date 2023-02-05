Lavrov to visit Mali as Russia strengthens ties with ruling junta

Reserve Bank calculates that recent power outages will knock off up to two percentage points from growth in 2023
Build One SA has 10 policies it believes can transform SA
The cases are two sisters who travelled from Malawi in January
Party has half of the committee; the DA has no councillors serving
Gold producer remains cash flush and debt free as it flags improved takings
SA has not experienced one day without scheduled power outages this year
The Entrepreneurial SME airs every Tuesday at 8.30pm, starting February 7, on Channel 412
Oleksii Reznikov could be replaced by head of military intelligence agency, Kyrylo Budanov
Tottenham striker becomes the club’s all-time top scorer
The revisions include an improved operating system, better handling and new colours inside and out
Bamako —Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov will pay a two-day visit to Mali this week, the Malian foreign ministry said on Sunday, describing the visit as a reflection of a shared wish to strengthen defence and security ties.
Lavrov will arrive in Bamako on Monday. It is the first time a Russian foreign minister has officially visited the West African nation and reflects Moscow’s focus on extending its reach on the continent while it is at loggerheads with Western powers over its invasion of Ukraine.
Since coming to power in a 2020 coup, Mali’s ruling military junta has turned to Moscow even as it sparred with neighbours and Western nations over election delays and its decision to work with Russian mercenaries to combat an Islamist insurgency.
“This high-level visit is in line with the political choice made by the Transitional Government to expand and diversify strategic partnerships,” the Malian ministry said in a statement.
Lavrov’s visit shows “the firm will of the Malian and Russian heads of state to give new impetus to the relations of friendship and bilateral co-operation ... in priority areas, in particular defence and security,” the ministry said.
Mali is engaged in a fight against militants linked to Al-Qaeda and Islamic State who have waged a decade-long insurgency that has spread to neighbouring countries.
Last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Mali that Moscow was committed to strengthening co-operation to help root out the militants. It has also promised shipments of fuel, fertiliser and food worth about $100m.
Mali’s growing friendliness with Russia has coincided with a breakdown in relations with France, the former colonial power. Last year, the rift led Paris to withdraw all its troops that had been battling militants since 2013.
UN experts last Tuesday called for an independent investigation into possible war crimes and crimes against humanity by Malian government forces and Russian private military contractor Wagner Group.
Mali has previously said Russian forces in the country are not mercenaries but trainers helping local troops with equipment bought from Russia.
Lavrov is currently in Baghdad for talks on improving bilateral ties and energy co-operation.
The Russian minister will arrive in Mali after a first leg of a tour that has taken him to SA, Angola, Iraq and Eritrea. Morocco, Tunisia and Mauritania are next.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Lavrov to visit Mali as Russia strengthens ties with ruling junta
Mali’s growing friendliness with Russia has coincided with a breakdown in relations with France
Bamako —Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov will pay a two-day visit to Mali this week, the Malian foreign ministry said on Sunday, describing the visit as a reflection of a shared wish to strengthen defence and security ties.
Lavrov will arrive in Bamako on Monday. It is the first time a Russian foreign minister has officially visited the West African nation and reflects Moscow’s focus on extending its reach on the continent while it is at loggerheads with Western powers over its invasion of Ukraine.
Since coming to power in a 2020 coup, Mali’s ruling military junta has turned to Moscow even as it sparred with neighbours and Western nations over election delays and its decision to work with Russian mercenaries to combat an Islamist insurgency.
“This high-level visit is in line with the political choice made by the Transitional Government to expand and diversify strategic partnerships,” the Malian ministry said in a statement.
Lavrov’s visit shows “the firm will of the Malian and Russian heads of state to give new impetus to the relations of friendship and bilateral co-operation ... in priority areas, in particular defence and security,” the ministry said.
Mali is engaged in a fight against militants linked to Al-Qaeda and Islamic State who have waged a decade-long insurgency that has spread to neighbouring countries.
Last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Mali that Moscow was committed to strengthening co-operation to help root out the militants. It has also promised shipments of fuel, fertiliser and food worth about $100m.
Mali’s growing friendliness with Russia has coincided with a breakdown in relations with France, the former colonial power. Last year, the rift led Paris to withdraw all its troops that had been battling militants since 2013.
UN experts last Tuesday called for an independent investigation into possible war crimes and crimes against humanity by Malian government forces and Russian private military contractor Wagner Group.
Mali has previously said Russian forces in the country are not mercenaries but trainers helping local troops with equipment bought from Russia.
Lavrov is currently in Baghdad for talks on improving bilateral ties and energy co-operation.
The Russian minister will arrive in Mali after a first leg of a tour that has taken him to SA, Angola, Iraq and Eritrea. Morocco, Tunisia and Mauritania are next.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
UN experts call for probe into possible war crimes by Russia’s Wagner in Mali
Southern Africa leverages Russia-US tussle for influence
US designates Wagner mercenary group as ‘transnational criminal organisation’
Russia’s Sergei Lavrov praises SA’s ‘principled’ stance on Ukraine conflict
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.