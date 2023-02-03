World / Asia

China says balloon over US is civilian vessel blown off course

China claims balloon is civilian in nature, used for meteorological and other scientific research

03 February 2023 - 18:31 Reuters
US secretary of state Antony Blinken. Picture: BLOOMBERG.
US secretary of state Antony Blinken. Picture: BLOOMBERG.

Beijing — China said on Friday an “airship” that is flying over the US is for civilian meteorological and other scientific purposes and voiced regret that it strayed into US airspace.

US officials said on Thursday that a Chinese spy balloon has been flying over the US for a couple of days, in what would be a brazen act just days ahead of a planned trip to Beijing by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

In a statement late on Friday, China’s foreign ministry also said that it would continue to maintain communications with the US to properly handle the unexpected situation.

“The airship is from China and is civilian in nature, used for meteorological and other scientific research. Due to the influence of westerly winds and its limited control capability, the airship deviated from its intended course,” it said.

“China regrets that the airship strayed into the US by mistake due to force majeure. China will continue to maintain communication with the US side to properly handle this accident,” it said.

Reuters

US Secretary of State Blinken postpones China trip over spy balloon incident

China earlier expressed regret that what it called a civilian airship had strayed into US territory after being blown off course
World
1 hour ago

Israel launches airstrikes after Palestinian rocket fire

Military says strikes targeted rocket and weapons production sites used by Hamas, which controls the blockaded strip
World
23 hours ago

Blinken criticises Israel’s settlement expansion, calls for calm

The US's top envoy restates America’s support for Israel and two-state solution during his visit to the West Bank
World
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Ukraine officials raid home of Zelensky-linked ...
World / Europe
2.
Jail term for journalist over ‘fake news’ about ...
World / Europe
3.
New rockets for Ukraine will keep Russia further ...
World / Europe
4.
US gains access to four more military bases in ...
World / Asia
5.
Pope urges Congolese to stamp out corruption
World / Africa

Related Articles

US Secretary of State Blinken postpones China trip over spy balloon incident

World / Americas

Israel launches airstrikes after Palestinian rocket fire

World / Middle East

Blinken criticises Israel’s settlement expansion, calls for calm

World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.