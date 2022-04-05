Hold Russia accountable, Zelensky urges UN Security Council

Zelensky questioned the value of the 15-member UN Security Council, which has been unable to take any action over Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine because Moscow is a veto power, along with the US, France, Britain and China.

“We are dealing with a state that turns its veto at the UN Security Council into the right to (cause) death,” Zelensky said in a live video address from Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, urging reform of the world body. “Russia wants to turn Ukraine into silent slaves.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned the Security Council that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is one of the greatest challenges ever to the international order “because of its nature, intensity, and consequences.”

Russia says it is carrying out a “special military operation” that aims to destroy Ukraine’s military infrastructure. Ukraine, a parliamentary democracy, and Western countries say Moscow invaded without provocation.

Russia’s partner China, which has abstained on most UN votes since the war started, was “deeply disturbed” by the images of civilian deaths in Bucha, China’s UN ambassador Zhang Jun said, calling for verification of what happened.

India, which relies heavily on Russia for military hardware and has also abstained on UN action, condemned the killings in Bucha and called for an independent investigation. India is a fellow member of the Brics bloc — Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA. SA has come under fire for its neutral position on the war. It was one of the few countries to abstain from voting on a UN General Assembly resolution condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine.