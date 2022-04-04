Germany and France expel scores of Russian envoys over Bucha atrocities

Germany and France announced on Monday they would expel scores of staff members at Russian embassies in their countries with suspected links to spy agencies as a first response to the killing of Ukrainian civilians in the town of Bucha.

Germany said it would expel 40 envoys and France planned to order 35 Russians to leave, two foreign ministry officials said.

In the US, President Joe Biden on Monday said the atrocities allegedly committed by Russian forces in Bucha are a "war crime" and called for a trial to take place against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The US president said he was looking into additional sanctions against Russia, CNN reported.

German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said Monday in a statement that images of the victims show “the unbelievable brutality of the Russian leadership” and those who follow its propaganda. She added that there’s a fear similar photos might emerge from other areas in Ukraine occupied by Russian troops.

“The federal government has therefore decided today to declare as persona non grata a significant number of members of the Russian embassy who have worked every day against our freedom and against the cohesion of our society here in Germany,” Baerbock said.

“We will initiate further measures of response together with our partners; we will further tighten the existing sanctions against Russia; we will resolutely increase our support for the Ukrainian armed forces and we will also strengthen Nato’s eastern flank,” she said.

The decision comes after Bloomberg News reported last week that Germany was mulling the expulsion of a large number of suspected Russian spies.

France said that the Russians who hold diplomatic status are being expelled because they were conducting activities “contrary to our security interests”, according to a statement.

Deputy foreign minister Alexander Grushko said Russia will respond to the expulsions, Interfax reported.

