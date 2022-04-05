NEWS LEADER
WATCH: SA’s listed property sector disappoints in first quarter
Business Day TV speaks to Stanlib property analyst Ahmed Motara
05 April 2022 - 20:59
SA’s listed property industry has taken a knock, with the industry’s index registering a 3% decline over the first quarter of 2022. Business Day TV unpacked the reasoning behind the performance with Stanlib property analyst Ahmed Motara.
