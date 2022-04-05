×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: SA’s listed property sector disappoints in first quarter

Business Day TV speaks to Stanlib property analyst Ahmed Motara

05 April 2022 - 20:59
Picture: 123RF/MAKSYM YEMELYANOV
Picture: 123RF/MAKSYM YEMELYANOV

SA’s listed property industry has taken a knock, with the industry’s index registering a 3% decline over the first quarter of 2022. Business Day TV unpacked the reasoning behind the performance with Stanlib  property analyst Ahmed Motara.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: SA braces for fuel price increases

Business Day TV talks to Layton Beard, spokesperson for the Automobile Association
Economy
1 day ago

WATCH: JSE’s private placing platform attracts more than R5bn in investments

Business Day TV speaks to JSE head of origination and deals Sam Mokorosi
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: SMEs brace for surging costs

Michael Avery is joined by Pavlo Phitidis, CEO of Aurik Business and Mike Schussler, economist at economists.co.za, to talk about the continued ...
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: The week in perspective

Michael Avery and guests put the week in perspective
Companies
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Woolworths leaps on talk it will cut loose the ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
BDO initiates disciplinary action against Yashoda ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Roelof Botha is new global chief of Sequoia
Companies
4.
Will pianist’s Cristal ball pay dividends again?
Companies / Financial Services
5.
WATCH: SMEs brace for surging costs
Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.