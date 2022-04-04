×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Europe

Alleged Russian atrocities cast pall over talks, Volodymyr Zelensky says

‘We know of thousands of people killed and tortured, with severed limbs, raped women and murdered children,’ Zelensky says

04 April 2022 - 17:29 Marko Djurica
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky visits Bucha, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, April 4 2022. Picture: MARKO DJURICA/REUTERS
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky visits Bucha, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, April 4 2022. Picture: MARKO DJURICA/REUTERS

Bucha, Ukraine — President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday it had become harder for Ukraine to negotiate with Russia since Kyiv became aware of the scale of atrocities carried out by Russian troops in Ukraine.

Zelensky spoke on national television from the town of Bucha in the Kyiv region, where tied bodies shot at close range, a mass grave and other signs of executions have been found in territory retaken from Russian troops.

Moscow has denied any accusations related to the killing of civilians in Bucha.

“These are war crimes and will be recognised by the world as genocide,” Zelensky said, wearing body armour and surrounded by military personnel.

“It’s very difficult to talk when you see what they’ve done here,” he said. “The longer the Russian Federation drags out the negotiating process, the worse it is for them and for this situation and for this war.”

“We know of thousands of people killed and tortured, with severed limbs, raped women and murdered children,” he said.

Governments of some EU states are pushing for new sanctions against Russia in response to Ukraine citing evidence of war crimes in multiple towns.

After Zelensky spoke, Ukrainian officials took journalists to the basement of what they said was a summer residence for children and showed them the bodies of five men with their hands tied behind their backs.

The officials said the five people, who all wore civilian clothes, had been killed by occupying Russian soldiers before Ukrainian troops retook control of the town.

“They were shot, shot either in their head or in their chest. They were tortured before they were killed,” said Anton Herashchenko, an adviser to the Ukrainian interior ministry.

“Now we are investigating this and we show [it] to the international press.”

He said Russian soldiers had set up camp inside the building and stayed there for three weeks.

Reuters could not independently verify his account.

Bucha’s deputy mayor said on Sunday that 50 residents had been victims of extrajudicial killings carried out by Russian troops.

Russia denies targeting civilians since invading Ukraine on February 24 in what it calls a “special military operation” aimed at demilitarising and “denazifying” Ukraine. Ukraine says it was invaded without provocation.

The Kremlin said on Monday it categorically denied any accusations related to the murder of civilians in Bucha.

“This information must be seriously questioned,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “From what we have seen, our experts have identified signs of video falsification and other fakes.”

The destruction and civilian deaths in Bucha looks set to galvanise the US and Europe into additional sanctions against Moscow, with officials raising the prospect of restrictions on Russias energy exports.

Reuters

Putin will feel the consequences of mass killings in Bucha, warns Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says the West will agree to more sanctions in the coming days as carnage by Russian forces, including corpses in the ...
World
20 hours ago

Outcry at civilian killings near Kyiv spreads globally

A total 50 bodies found were the victims of extrajudicial killings by Russian troops, says deputy mayor
World
7 hours ago

Missiles hit near Odesa as new Mariupol evacuation bid planned

Russia says it destroyed an oil refinery used by the Ukrainian military
World
1 day ago

Russian forces stop supplies reaching Mariupol

Thousands of civilians are trapped in the Ukraine city with little food and water
World
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Putin will feel the consequences of mass killings ...
World / Europe
2.
Western technology found in Russian weapons of war
World
3.
Missiles hit near Odesa as new Mariupol ...
World / Europe
4.
Seized superyacht racks up bills, but who will ...
World / Europe
5.
Ghana approves tax on electronic payments despite ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Dead civilians line streets of Ukrainian town retaken from Russian forces

World / Europe

Red Cross will try Mariupol evacuation again as Russia moves focus to southeast ...

World / Europe

Others may feel free to wage war if Russia not punished, warns Zelensky

World / Europe

Russian forces leave Chernobyl nuclear plant as war focus shifts to Donbas

World / Europe

Russia bombards outskirts of Kyiv as it regroups for Donbas offensive

World / Europe

Ukraine negotiations to resume amid Russian ‘blackmail’

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.