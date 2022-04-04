Alleged Russian atrocities cast pall over talks, Volodymyr Zelensky says

Bucha, Ukraine — President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday it had become harder for Ukraine to negotiate with Russia since Kyiv became aware of the scale of atrocities carried out by Russian troops in Ukraine.

Zelensky spoke on national television from the town of Bucha in the Kyiv region, where tied bodies shot at close range, a mass grave and other signs of executions have been found in territory retaken from Russian troops.

Moscow has denied any accusations related to the killing of civilians in Bucha.

“These are war crimes and will be recognised by the world as genocide,” Zelensky said, wearing body armour and surrounded by military personnel.

“It’s very difficult to talk when you see what they’ve done here,” he said. “The longer the Russian Federation drags out the negotiating process, the worse it is for them and for this situation and for this war.”

“We know of thousands of people killed and tortured, with severed limbs, raped women and murdered children,” he said.