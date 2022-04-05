UK, US and Australia agree to work on hypersonic weapons in security pact

London — Britain, the US and Australia on Tuesday agreed to co-operate on nuclear-capable hypersonic weapons and electronic warfare capabilities, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office said, following a call between leaders of the new defence alliance.

The Aukus alliance, launched in September last year, prompted Australia to cancel a contract for a conventional French submarine in favour of a nuclear submarine programme supported by the US and Britain, damaging relations with French President Emmanuel Macron.

In a joint statement, Johnson, US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said they were pleased with the progress of the programme for conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarines for Australia, and the allies would co-operate in other areas too.

“We also committed today to commence new trilateral co-operation on hypersonics and counter-hypersonics, and electronic warfare capabilities,” the statement said.

The US and Australia already have a hypersonic weapon programme called Scifire, and British officials said that though Britain would not join that programme at this point, the three countries would work together on research & development (R&D) in the area to increase their options.

Biden’s administration is investing in R&D of hypersonic missiles, which travel at five times the speed of sound, as Russia’s February invasion of Ukraine has intensified concerns about European security. The US says Russia has used the deadly high-speed missiles in airstrikes in March during the war in Ukraine.

“In light of Russia’s unprovoked, unjustified and unlawful invasion of Ukraine, we reiterated our unwavering commitment to an international system that respects human rights, the rule of law and the peaceful resolution of disputes free from coercion,” the leaders said, adding they also reaffirmed their commitment to a “free and open Indo-Pacific”.

China has tested its own hypersonic weapons, and the Aukus leaders are keen to present a united front against Beijing and Moscow, reports said.

Reuters