×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Europe

UK, US and Australia agree to work on hypersonic weapons in security pact

Aukus defence alliance agreement is a new element in moves to counter Russian and Chinese military expansion

05 April 2022 - 20:00 Alistair Smout
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

London  —  Britain, the US and Australia on Tuesday agreed to co-operate on nuclear-capable hypersonic weapons and electronic warfare capabilities, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office said, following a call between leaders of the new defence alliance.

The Aukus alliance, launched in September last year, prompted Australia to cancel a contract for a conventional French submarine in favour of a nuclear submarine programme supported by the US and Britain, damaging relations with French President Emmanuel Macron.

In a joint statement, Johnson, US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said they were pleased with the progress of the programme for conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarines for Australia, and the allies would co-operate in other areas too.

“We also committed today to commence new trilateral co-operation on hypersonics and counter-hypersonics, and electronic warfare capabilities,” the statement said.

The US and Australia already have a hypersonic weapon programme called Scifire, and British officials said that though Britain would not join that programme at this point, the three countries would work together on research & development (R&D) in the area to increase their options.

Biden’s administration is investing in R&D of hypersonic missiles, which travel at five times the speed of sound, as Russia’s February invasion of Ukraine has intensified concerns about European security. The US says Russia has used the deadly high-speed missiles in airstrikes in March during the war in Ukraine.

“In light of Russia’s unprovoked, unjustified and unlawful invasion of Ukraine, we reiterated our unwavering commitment to an international system that respects human rights, the rule of law and the peaceful resolution of disputes free from coercion,” the leaders said, adding they also reaffirmed their commitment to a “free and open Indo-Pacific”.

China has tested its own hypersonic weapons, and the Aukus leaders are keen to  present a united front against Beijing and Moscow, reports said.

Reuters 

Budget plan trims US army numbers

US military service is transitioning from counterterrorism missions to new challenges
News
1 week ago

Signs point to North Korea readying to test-launch missile

North Korea has not test-launched an ICBM since November 2017, which was a major breakthrough in Kim’s effort to show he could threaten the entire US ...
News
3 weeks ago

US imposes sanctions on North Koreans and Russians over missile tests

Sanctions move follows a series of North Korean missile launches that have put the region on edge
World
2 months ago

China wants nuclear powers to also focus on AI and outer space

Beijing seeks to broaden discussions on strategic stability
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Germany and France expel scores of Russian envoys ...
World / Europe
2.
US poor died at much higher rate from Covid-19 ...
World / Americas
3.
Germany takes over Gazprom Germania to ensure ...
World / Europe
4.
Western technology found in Russian weapons of war
World
5.
Execution of Ukrainian civilians ‘a hideous ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Blinken seeks deeper engagement over ‘aggressive’ China

News

French envoy says Australia is in denial over submarines row

World / Europe

Rivalry with China need not lead to cold war, says US

World / Asia

Boris Johnson tells France ‘to get a grip’ in AUKUS submarine row

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.