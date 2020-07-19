How US immigration officials are spreading the coronavirus

New York/Los Angeles — Public health specialists have for months warned the US government that shuffling detainees among immigration detention centres will expose people to Covid-19 and help spread the disease.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has continued the practice, saying it is taking all necessary precautions.

It turns out the health specialists were right, according to a review of court records and ICE data.

The analysis of immigration court data identified 268 transfers of detainees between detention centres in April, May and June, after hundreds in ICE custody had already tested positive for Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Half of the transfers identified involved detainees who were either moved from centres with Covid-19 cases to centres with no known cases, or from centres with no cases to those where the virus had spread.

The Reuters tally is likely just a small fraction of all transfers, former the ICE officials said. The ICE does not release data on detainee moves, and court records capture only a smattering of them.

At least one transfer resulted in a super-spreading event, according to e-mails from the ICE and officials at a detention centre in Farmville, Virginia, court documents and interviews with more than a dozen detainees at the facility.

Until that transfer, only two detainees had tested positive at the Farmville centre — both immigrants transferred there in late April. They were immediately isolated and monitored and were the only known cases at the facility for more than a month, court records state.

Then on June 2, the ICE relocated 74 detainees from Florida and Arizona, more than half of which later tested positive for Covid-19. By July 16, Farmville was the detention centre hardest-hit by the virus with 315 total cases, according to ICE data.