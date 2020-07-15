US orders hospitals to send Covid data to health department not CDC

New York — Hospitals have been told to redirect Covid 19-related data to the US department of health and human services rather than the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a change the government says will improve tracking but others fear could obscure how the pandemic is evolving.

The shift was announced in updated guidance posted on the department's website late last week. Hospitals were told that as of Wednesday, they should stop sending statistics such as intensive-care capacity and bed utilisation to the CDC’s National health-care Safety Network and route them to the department database instead.

The Trump administration said the move is meant to make it easier for the White House coronavirus task force to respond to the pandemic. The change was first reported by the New York Times.

“The CDC’s old data-gathering operation once worked well monitoring hospital information across the country, but it’s an inadequate system today,” Michael Caputo, assistant secretary for public affairs at the health department said in a statement.

The change will yield a faster and more complete window into Covid-19 trends, he said.

Some groups outside the government raised concern that the change could make it harder for the public to find reliable information on what’s happening. One coronavirus tracking site, covidexitstrategy.org, lost access to data from the CDC on ICUs and beds, according to a statement on its website Wednesday.

“Our hope is this loss of critical public health information is temporary,” the site posted. “[The health department] is instituting a new process for collecting information from hospitals. The aggregate data from that system should be made public.”