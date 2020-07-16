Republicans scale back convention as Covid infections rise in Florida

Washington — The Republican National Committee (RNC) will hold a scaled-down version of its convention in August in Jacksonville, Florida, as cases of the coronavirus spike in the state and some officials said they would not being going out of concern for their safety.

For the first three days of the event, only party delegates will be allowed to attend. On the final day of the four-day event, when Donald Trump accepts the party’s nomination for president, the RNC will allow delegates, their guests and alternate delegates to attend, RNC chair Ronna McDaniel wrote in a letter on Thursday to members.

“We plan to utilise a number of indoor and outdoor venues in this multiblock radius of Jacksonville, including the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, TIAA Bank Field, Daily’s Place Amphitheater, 121 Financial Ballpark, and several others,” she wrote.

The move cuts attendance to roughly 2,500, down from the tens of thousands of delegates, officials and hangers-on who usually go to conventions.

Florida has seen a surge of coronavirus cases in recent weeks. On Monday, the state announced a record previously set by New York for the most confirmed cases in a day with more than 15,300 infected. In the county that is home to Jacksonville, nearly 14,000 people have been infected as of Wednesday.

Since Iowa senator Chuck Grassley said last week that he would not attend the Republican convention, five other senators have said they also will not be going. At least eight other senators have not committed and other officials were raising concerns.