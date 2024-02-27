World / Africa

Ethiopian police lock up French journalist for ‘conspiracy to create chaos’

His employer, Africa Intelligence, has called for his immediate release

27 February 2024 - 10:23
by Giulia Paravicini
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed attends the opening of the 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union at the African Union Headquarters, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on February 17 2024. Picture: REUTERS/STRINGER
Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed attends the opening of the 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union at the African Union Headquarters, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on February 17 2024. Picture: REUTERS/STRINGER

Nairobi — Ethiopian police have arrested a French journalist on suspicion of “conspiracy to create chaos”, his employer said on February 27 2024.

Antoine Galindo was arrested on February 22 while on assignment in the capital Addis Ababa, the Africa Intelligence publication said in a statement. It said a judge on February 24 prolonged Galindo’s detention until March 1.

Antoine Galindo. Picture: SUPPLIED
Antoine Galindo. Picture: SUPPLIED

Africa Intelligence said Galindo “has been suspected of ‘conspiracy to create chaos in Ethiopia’ and was brought before a judge on 24 February.” The publication said its lawyer attended the hearing and was told about the charges.

“Africa Intelligence condemns the unjustified arrest… and calls for his immediate release,” it said.

Spokespeople for Ethiopia’s government and police did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The French embassy in Addis Ababa did not respond to a request for comment.

A French diplomatic source said the foreign ministry was following his case and that Galindo had received several consular visits since his arrest to assess the conditions of his detention, his health and that his rights were being respected.

Human rights activists have repeatedly criticised Ethiopia’s restrictions on press freedom, particularly in response to critical coverage of conflicts and security crises.

The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists says at least eight Ethiopian journalists have been detained since August 2023.

Foreign journalists have been expelled from Ethiopia or denied accreditations to work in recent years, but the last to be arrested were two Swedish journalists in 2011.

They were sentenced to 11 years in prison for helping and promoting a rebel group and entering the country illegally before being pardoned and released in 2012.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed freed dozens of jailed members of the media when he came to power in 2018 as part of a raft of political reforms.

But critics say his government has cracked down hard on dissent as civil conflicts, including a 2020-2022 war in the northern Tigray region, have broken out.

Abiy says he is guaranteeing stability and law and order in the multi-ethnic nation.

Reuters

MICHAEL SCHMIDT: From Guatemala to Ethiopia, genocides keep recurring despite UN convention’s dire bans

Tribunals have proliferated but the genteel brutalities of diplomacy bedevil adequate and appropriate intervention
Opinion
4 weeks ago

AYABONGA CAWE: African free trade area calls for wider joint planning

Agreement must work to rectify price volatility, conflict and poor infrastructure across the continent
Opinion
4 weeks ago

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Africa will experience a year of mixed fortunes in 2024

The continent will be forced to focus disproportionately on challenges of conflict and climate change
Opinion
1 week ago

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Africa in an evolving global order

The continent must exploit economic opportunities while working to end external meddling
Opinion
3 weeks ago

SA pharmas urge Pepfar to buy more African-made HIV/Aids drugs

Call on US donor to shift 2-million antiretroviral patients to medicines made on the continent by 2030
National
1 day ago

Somaliland port deal with Ethiopia could spark regional conflict

Ethiopia’s deal to lease a port in breakaway region is an act of aggression, says Somalia
World
1 month ago

Ethiopia throws open its doors to foreign investment banks

Issuing of licences and creation of a securities exchange will help ease a major economic bottleneck
World
1 month ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Ethiopia the next big fintech opportunity

Large and mostly unbanked population makes for a string of opportunities
Companies
1 month ago

TRISTEN TAYLOR: Endorsement of Ethiopia’s Abiy shows Ramaphosa is no democrat

The SA president lobbied hard for the inclusion in Brics+ of the war-torn and politically repressed country
Opinion
1 month ago

AfDB to withdraw international staff from Ethiopia after assault

The AfDB has called the physical assault and hours-long detention of two of its employees on October 31 a ‘very serious diplomatic incident’
World
2 months ago

Egypt says talks over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam have failed

Ministry criticises Ethiopia’s ‘refusal’ to accept compromise, affirms defending its water security
World
2 months ago

S&P downgrade hits Ethiopia’s eurobond

Ethiopia has agreed to separate debt service suspension deals with China and others after it failed to make a coupon payment
World
2 months ago

Ethiopia peace minister arrested after tirade against Abiy Ahmed

Taye Dendea accused of conspiring with rebels to overthrow the government
World
2 months ago

Ethiopia to meet bondholders as default looms

Government says it is unable to pay bond coupon that was due on Monday
World
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Palestinian prime minister resigns as call for ...
World / Middle East
2.
Republican Party leader quits amid pressure from ...
World / Americas
3.
Turkey urges ICJ to rule against Israeli ...
World
4.
Donald Trump wins third primary with ease
World / Americas
5.
Slovak premier hints at Nato sending troops to ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

CHRIS ROPER: The countries where journalism is a crime

Opinion

SA pharmas urge Pepfar to buy more African-made HIV/Aids drugs

National / Health

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Africa will experience a year of mixed fortunes in 2024

Opinion / Columnists

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Africa in an evolving global order

Opinion / Columnists

MICHAEL SCHMIDT: From Guatemala to Ethiopia, genocides keep recurring despite ...

Opinion

AYABONGA CAWE: African free trade area calls for wider joint planning

Opinion / Columnists

Somaliland port deal with Ethiopia could spark regional conflict

World / Africa

Ethiopia throws open its doors to foreign investment banks

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.