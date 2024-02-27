Ethiopian police lock up French journalist for ‘conspiracy to create chaos’

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed attends the opening of the 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union at the African Union Headquarters, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on February 17 2024. Picture: REUTERS/STRINGER
Nairobi — Ethiopian police have arrested a French journalist on suspicion of “conspiracy to create chaos”, his employer said on February 27 2024.
Antoine Galindo was arrested on February 22 while on assignment in the capital Addis Ababa, the Africa Intelligence publication said in a statement. It said a judge on February 24 prolonged Galindo’s detention until March 1.
Antoine Galindo. Picture: SUPPLIED
Africa Intelligence said Galindo “has been suspected of ‘conspiracy to create chaos in Ethiopia’ and was brought before a judge on 24 February.” The publication said its lawyer attended the hearing and was told about the charges.
“Africa Intelligence condemns the unjustified arrest… and calls for his immediate release,” it said.
Spokespeople for Ethiopia’s government and police did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The French embassy in Addis Ababa did not respond to a request for comment.
A French diplomatic source said the foreign ministry was following his case and that Galindo had received several consular visits since his arrest to assess the conditions of his detention, his health and that his rights were being respected.
Human rights activists have repeatedly criticised Ethiopia’s restrictions on press freedom, particularly in response to critical coverage of conflicts and security crises.
The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists says at least eight Ethiopian journalists have been detained since August 2023.
Foreign journalists have been expelled from Ethiopia or denied accreditations to work in recent years, but the last to be arrested were two Swedish journalists in 2011.
They were sentenced to 11 years in prison for helping and promoting a rebel group and entering the country illegally before being pardoned and released in 2012.
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed freed dozens of jailed members of the media when he came to power in 2018 as part of a raft of political reforms.
But critics say his government has cracked down hard on dissent as civil conflicts, including a 2020-2022 war in the northern Tigray region, have broken out.
Abiy says he is guaranteeing stability and law and order in the multi-ethnic nation.
Ethiopian police lock up French journalist for ‘conspiracy to create chaos’
His employer, Africa Intelligence, has called for his immediate release
Nairobi — Ethiopian police have arrested a French journalist on suspicion of “conspiracy to create chaos”, his employer said on February 27 2024.
Antoine Galindo was arrested on February 22 while on assignment in the capital Addis Ababa, the Africa Intelligence publication said in a statement. It said a judge on February 24 prolonged Galindo’s detention until March 1.
Africa Intelligence said Galindo “has been suspected of ‘conspiracy to create chaos in Ethiopia’ and was brought before a judge on 24 February.” The publication said its lawyer attended the hearing and was told about the charges.
“Africa Intelligence condemns the unjustified arrest… and calls for his immediate release,” it said.
Spokespeople for Ethiopia’s government and police did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The French embassy in Addis Ababa did not respond to a request for comment.
A French diplomatic source said the foreign ministry was following his case and that Galindo had received several consular visits since his arrest to assess the conditions of his detention, his health and that his rights were being respected.
Human rights activists have repeatedly criticised Ethiopia’s restrictions on press freedom, particularly in response to critical coverage of conflicts and security crises.
The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists says at least eight Ethiopian journalists have been detained since August 2023.
Foreign journalists have been expelled from Ethiopia or denied accreditations to work in recent years, but the last to be arrested were two Swedish journalists in 2011.
They were sentenced to 11 years in prison for helping and promoting a rebel group and entering the country illegally before being pardoned and released in 2012.
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed freed dozens of jailed members of the media when he came to power in 2018 as part of a raft of political reforms.
But critics say his government has cracked down hard on dissent as civil conflicts, including a 2020-2022 war in the northern Tigray region, have broken out.
Abiy says he is guaranteeing stability and law and order in the multi-ethnic nation.
Reuters
MICHAEL SCHMIDT: From Guatemala to Ethiopia, genocides keep recurring despite UN convention’s dire bans
AYABONGA CAWE: African free trade area calls for wider joint planning
ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Africa will experience a year of mixed fortunes in 2024
ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Africa in an evolving global order
SA pharmas urge Pepfar to buy more African-made HIV/Aids drugs
Somaliland port deal with Ethiopia could spark regional conflict
Ethiopia throws open its doors to foreign investment banks
NEWS ANALYSIS: Ethiopia the next big fintech opportunity
TRISTEN TAYLOR: Endorsement of Ethiopia’s Abiy shows Ramaphosa is no democrat
AfDB to withdraw international staff from Ethiopia after assault
Egypt says talks over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam have failed
S&P downgrade hits Ethiopia’s eurobond
Ethiopia peace minister arrested after tirade against Abiy Ahmed
Ethiopia to meet bondholders as default looms
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
CHRIS ROPER: The countries where journalism is a crime
SA pharmas urge Pepfar to buy more African-made HIV/Aids drugs
ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Africa will experience a year of mixed fortunes in 2024
ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Africa in an evolving global order
MICHAEL SCHMIDT: From Guatemala to Ethiopia, genocides keep recurring despite ...
AYABONGA CAWE: African free trade area calls for wider joint planning
Somaliland port deal with Ethiopia could spark regional conflict
Ethiopia throws open its doors to foreign investment banks
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.