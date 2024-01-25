CHRIS ROPER: The countries where journalism is a crime
A recent report by the Committee to Protect Journalists highlights the number of journalists in incarcerated for doing their jobs — most of them for publishing anti-state content
Towards the end of last year, I attended a talk by Sebastien Lai, the son of democracy activist and media publisher Jimmy Lai. The founder of the pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, now closed down by the Chinese government, Jimmy Lai (a British citizen) has been in jail since December 2020.
Jimmy Lai is being tried on charges of foreign collusion under a national security law, imposed three years ago by China, that has been used to quash dissent and stifle free speech in Hong Kong. His national security trial only started after he’d spent more than 1,100 days behind bars. If convicted, he could be jailed for life. ..
