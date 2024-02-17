ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Africa will experience a year of mixed fortunes in 2024
The continent will be forced to focus disproportionately on challenges of conflict and climate change
Africa’s dynamic, youthful population and civil society will challenge autocratic misrule and strive to fulfil the continent’s huge potential in 2024. Its “soft power” will shape global culture through lyrical writers, Afrobeats, Nollywood and sporting superstars, with citizens of Global Africa set to shine at the Paris Summer Olympics.
However, the continent will be forced to focus disproportionately on challenges of conflict and climate change. Amid fears of regional drought, Southern Africa’s dominant liberation parties will stubbornly seek to cling to power, with SA’s weakened governing ANC determined to cobble together a governing coalition after the 2024 polls...
