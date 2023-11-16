World / Africa

AfDB files complaint over assault and detention of Ethiopia staff

African Development Bank staffers released after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed intervenes

16 November 2023 - 19:23
by Rachel Savage, Aaron Ross and Dawit Endeshaw
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Picture: TIKSA NEGERI/REUTERS
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Picture: TIKSA NEGERI/REUTERS

Addis Ababa — The African Development Bank (AfDB) said on Thursday it had lodged a formal complaint with Ethiopian authorities after two of its staff members were arrested, assaulted and detained by security forces.

Calling it a “very serious diplomatic incident”, the AfDB said the two employees were on October 31 “unlawfully arrested, physically assaulted and detained for many hours by elements of the security forces without any official explanation”.

State finance minister Eyob Tekalign said the government regretted the incident and was investigating.

“I assure you this is an absolutely isolated incident... We are very, very sad about this, have expressed our regrets officially, us as a government ... I am sure we will get to the bottom of it,” he said.

The employees, based in Addis Ababa, were released after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed intervened, the AfDB said.

“For their part, the government has formally acknowledged our complaint, recognised the gravity of the incident and reassured us that all those involved in breaking the law will be thoroughly investigated,” the bank added.

“The government has also reassured the African Development Bank that its staff in Ethiopia and those travelling to the country on mission will continue to enjoy full respect of their rights, privileges and diplomatic immunities under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations as well as the African Development Bank’s Host Country Agreement with the Government of Ethiopia,” it said in a statement on its website.

The bank’s operations in the east African country had not been affected by the incident, it said.

The AfDB has eight projects in Ethiopia worth a total of about $308m, according to its website.

A spokesperson for the AfDB declined to comment further when asked for more details about what happened to its staff.

Reuters 

NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Grand Renaissance Dam standoff threatens expanded Brics’ unity

The entry of Egypt and Ethiopia into Brics could turn a regional quarrel into a challenge for the bloc
Opinion
6 days ago

Ethiopia’s historic churches at risk again in renewed clashes

Firing of heavy weapons on Sunday sent shock waves through churches in Lalibela, says cleric
World
1 week ago

War crimes still being committed in Ethiopia, says UN

Commission finds rights violations are still happening in Tigray nearly a year after the end of war
World
1 month ago

Ethiopian soldiers kill about 30 civilians in house-to-house searches, residents say

One of the residents said he saw the soldiers kill his brother, while others said they heard gunshots as the searches were going on
World
2 months ago
