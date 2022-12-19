World / Africa

Sudanese security forces use stun grenades, teargas to disperse protesters

Demonstrators, who called for civilian rule and justice over deaths during past protests, marched to within about .5km of the presidential palace

19 December 2022 - 16:23 Khalid Abdelaziz
Protesters march during a rally commemorating the fourth anniversary of the uprising that toppled former leader Omar al-Bashir in Khartoum, Sudan on December 19 2022. Picture: REUTERS/MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH
Protesters march during a rally commemorating the fourth anniversary of the uprising that toppled former leader Omar al-Bashir in Khartoum, Sudan on December 19 2022. Picture: REUTERS/MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH

Khartoum — Sudanese security forces used stun grenades and teargas on Monday to disperse crowds of protesters rallying in Khartoum on the fourth anniversary of the uprising that toppled former leader Omar al-Bashir, a Reuters reporter said.

The protests in the capital come two weeks after the military leaders who staged a coup last year signed an outline deal with political parties to relaunch a transition towards democratic elections with international support.

The deal faces major challenges, including limited public backing for the civilian signatories and the deferral of contentious issues including transitional justice and reform of the security forces, analysts say.

Demonstrators, who called for civilian rule and justice over deaths during past protests, gathered in their largest numbers for several months on Monday, marching to within about 1.5km of the presidential palace.

Police with armoured trucks blocked their way, then chased them through the streets.

“There’s no immunity from trial for the soldiers. We want justice and civilian rule,” said Salah al-Fadel, a 34-year-old teacher protesting in Khartoum.

Police vehicles sprayed some protesters with water and used stun grenades and teargas intensively, the Reuters reporter said. Rallies were also reported in other Sudanese cities.

Ahead of the protests, security forces had closed roads leading to the defence ministry and shut several of the bridges linking Khartoum with its adjoining cities of Omdurman and Bahri, where there were also demonstrations.

Since October 2021, when military leaders deposed a civilian-led government that had been set up under a power-sharing arrangement, more than 120 civilians have been killed by security forces at antimilitary protests, according to medics.

Authorities have said that peaceful protests are allowed and that protest casualties will be investigated.

The uprising against Bashir, who had been in power for almost three decades, began in the northern city of Atbara amid a deepening economic crisis, and quickly spread to other parts of Sudan, raising hopes that the country could emerge from decades of isolation and authoritarian rule.

Reuters

Conflict-ravaged Somalia, Ethiopia top aid group’s 2023 watch list

The International Rescue Committee lists 20 countries, 11 of them in Africa, that are at greatest risk of new or worsening crises next year
World
5 days ago

Sudan parties sign accord on transition to civilian authority

The deal could mark a new phase for Sudan but already faces resistance from protesters for sidelining thorny issues
World
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Russia unleashes ‘kamikaze’ drones on Kyiv
World / Europe
2.
First came Covid-19. Now for Avian flu-22.
World
3.
Liberians protest as Weah returns after nearly 50 ...
World / Africa
4.
At least 19 killed as fuel truck ignites in ...
World / Asia
5.
Take Covid-19 death data from China with a pinch ...
World

Related Articles

Pope to visit DRC and South Sudan in early 2023

World / Africa

Sudan closer to civilian-led government through US-led talks

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.