Pope to visit DRC and South Sudan in early 2023

JSE ends firmer but off earlier highs that saw the benchmark all-share index reach a level last seen in March
How the ANC handles - or mishandles - the Phala Phala affair will have implications for the 2024 general election
There is no obvious long-term successor to the president within the ANC
The president faces possible impeachment over the damning findings of the Section 89 panel into the theft at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo
Its real estate fund has come under pressure as interest rates rise
November sales of light commercial vehicles, mainly bakkies and minibuses, outperformed 2021 by 20.8%
The government’s six-month ban on the export of scrap metal could depress prices amid local glut
Tensions have grown since legislative elections in July and concern President Macky Sall will seek a third term in 2024
Rampant England rack up 506-4 runs for a loss of four wickets against Pakistan
Germany’s Stuttgart airport is the first to approve app-controlled driverless New Intelligent Park Pilot
Vatican City — Pope Francis will visit the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and South Sudan early in 2023, the Vatican said on Thursday, after a scheduled trip to both countries in July because of health problems.
The Vatican said Francis would go to the DRC from January 31 to February 3 and then spend two days in South Sudan alongside the Archbishop of Canterbury and a Church of Scotland cleric.
He had to call off the trip in July because of a persistent knee ailment, which means he often has to use a wheelchair. Vatican sources said at the time that he was receiving several injections a week for the painful condition, as well as physical therapy.
The Vatican statement said the pope would go to the DRC capital Kinshasa, but made no mention of a visit to Goma, which is in the restive eastern region of the vast African country and was on the original schedule for the July trip.
After DRC, they will fly to Juba, the capital of South Sudan. Francis has wanted to visit predominantly Christian South Sudan for years but each time planning for a trip began it had to be postponed because of the unstable situation.
South Sudan gained independence in 2011. Civil war erupted in 2013 in which 400,000 people were killed and although the two main sides signed a peace deal in 2018, the country is still plagued by hunger and violence.
Despite cancelling the journey to Africa in the summer, the pope forged ahead with other overseas visits, including a trip to Canada in late July. Last month, he spent four days in Bahrain.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Pope to visit DRC and South Sudan in early 2023
Pontiff will be joined by the Archbishop of Canterbury for African tour in late January
Vatican City — Pope Francis will visit the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and South Sudan early in 2023, the Vatican said on Thursday, after a scheduled trip to both countries in July because of health problems.
The Vatican said Francis would go to the DRC from January 31 to February 3 and then spend two days in South Sudan alongside the Archbishop of Canterbury and a Church of Scotland cleric.
He had to call off the trip in July because of a persistent knee ailment, which means he often has to use a wheelchair. Vatican sources said at the time that he was receiving several injections a week for the painful condition, as well as physical therapy.
The Vatican statement said the pope would go to the DRC capital Kinshasa, but made no mention of a visit to Goma, which is in the restive eastern region of the vast African country and was on the original schedule for the July trip.
After DRC, they will fly to Juba, the capital of South Sudan. Francis has wanted to visit predominantly Christian South Sudan for years but each time planning for a trip began it had to be postponed because of the unstable situation.
South Sudan gained independence in 2011. Civil war erupted in 2013 in which 400,000 people were killed and although the two main sides signed a peace deal in 2018, the country is still plagued by hunger and violence.
Despite cancelling the journey to Africa in the summer, the pope forged ahead with other overseas visits, including a trip to Canada in late July. Last month, he spent four days in Bahrain.
Reuters
Mozambique court starts reading verdict in $2bn corruption case
Landslide kills at least 14 in Cameroon capital
Namibia plans railway revamp to boost regional coal exports
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
A million close to starvation in ‘hunger hotspots’, says UN
Vatican’s ousted auditor-general and deputy sue over sacking
Kenyatta calls for urgent intervention in DRC fighting
Uganda to send 1,000 troops to join regional force in DRC
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.