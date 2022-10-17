Nigeria LNG declares force majeure amid worst flooding in a decade

Business Day TV talks to Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers
New party leader Mogoeng Mogoeng has a showman’s feel for dramatic bits of chapter and verse, a gift Mmusi Maimane lacks
Minister allows Rand Water to take more water from the Vaal Dam
Mncwango becomes the third ActionSA chair in the province in under a year
Business Day TV speaks to independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta
They want Godongwana to prioritise growth, tackling Eskom finances and reforms to regain investor confidence
The retailer has confirmed it will no longer employ white people
Chancellor Scholz moves to keep the nuclear power plants operational until April 2023 as Ukraine war causes energy shortages
Coach Eddie Jones selects front-rower in squad to face Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and SA
Denis Droppa visited last weekend’s M Fest at Kyalami to check out Bavaria’s latest opinion
Lagos — Nigeria LNG has declared force majeure because of widespread flooding that has disrupted supply, a spokesperson for the company said on Monday.
The declaration could worsen Nigeria’s cash crunch and will curtail global gas supply as Europe and others struggle to replace Russian exports due to the invasion of Ukraine in February.
Nigeria LNG said all of its upstream gas suppliers had declared force majeure, forcing it to make the declaration as well.
“The notice by the gas suppliers was a result of high floodwater levels in their operational areas, leading to a shut-in of gas production which has caused significant disruption of gas supply to Nigeria LNG,” spokesperson Andy Odeh said.
Odeh said Nigeria LNG was determining the extent of the disruption and would try to mitigate the impact of the force majeure.
Flooding in Nigeria has killed more than 600 people, displaced 1.4-million and destroyed roads and farmland. It’s the worst flooding the West African nation has seen in a decade. Officials have warned that the flooding, caused by unusually heavy rains and the release of water from a dam in Cameroon, could continue into November.
The scale of the disaster ... is colossal,” said Mustapha Habib Ahmed, director-general of the National Emergency Management Agency.
Fuel shortage have been reported in the capital, Abuja.
Nigeria LNG’s supply had already been limited due to prolific oil theft that has slashed output from what is typically Africa’s largest exporter. The company had exported roughly 18 cargoes in September, according to Refinitiv data.
Nigeria relies on fossil fuel exports for 90% of its foreign exchange and roughly half its budget. Crude oil exports fell below 1-million barrels per day (bpd) on average in August, the lowest level since the 1980s, due to theft that has exceeded 80% on certain pipelines.
Crushing fuel subsidy costs have also kept Africa’s most populous nation from benefiting from this year’s surge in oil prices.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Nigeria LNG declares force majeure amid worst flooding in a decade
Flooding that has killed more than 600 people and displaced 1.4-million
Lagos — Nigeria LNG has declared force majeure because of widespread flooding that has disrupted supply, a spokesperson for the company said on Monday.
The declaration could worsen Nigeria’s cash crunch and will curtail global gas supply as Europe and others struggle to replace Russian exports due to the invasion of Ukraine in February.
Nigeria LNG said all of its upstream gas suppliers had declared force majeure, forcing it to make the declaration as well.
“The notice by the gas suppliers was a result of high floodwater levels in their operational areas, leading to a shut-in of gas production which has caused significant disruption of gas supply to Nigeria LNG,” spokesperson Andy Odeh said.
Odeh said Nigeria LNG was determining the extent of the disruption and would try to mitigate the impact of the force majeure.
Flooding in Nigeria has killed more than 600 people, displaced 1.4-million and destroyed roads and farmland. It’s the worst flooding the West African nation has seen in a decade. Officials have warned that the flooding, caused by unusually heavy rains and the release of water from a dam in Cameroon, could continue into November.
The scale of the disaster ... is colossal,” said Mustapha Habib Ahmed, director-general of the National Emergency Management Agency.
Fuel shortage have been reported in the capital, Abuja.
Nigeria LNG’s supply had already been limited due to prolific oil theft that has slashed output from what is typically Africa’s largest exporter. The company had exported roughly 18 cargoes in September, according to Refinitiv data.
Nigeria relies on fossil fuel exports for 90% of its foreign exchange and roughly half its budget. Crude oil exports fell below 1-million barrels per day (bpd) on average in August, the lowest level since the 1980s, due to theft that has exceeded 80% on certain pipelines.
Crushing fuel subsidy costs have also kept Africa’s most populous nation from benefiting from this year’s surge in oil prices.
Reuters
Global inflation an ‘insidious tax on the poorest’, IMF Africa says
Trade body warns of unrest as economic growth remains poor in SA and Africa
Nigeria hikes rates by 150 basis points as inflation surges
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Widespread floods kill more than 500 in Nigeria
Act quickly to restructure debt, Zambia’s finance minister urges Africa
Decision on $25bn gas line from Nigeria to Morocco to be taken next year
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.