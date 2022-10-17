×

Companies

TRADE OF THE WEEK

WATCH: Behind Sherwin-Williams share price gyrations, and more

Business Day TV speaks to independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta

17 October 2022 - 20:59
Picture: 123RF/gopixa
Picture: 123RF/gopixa

Business Day TV spoke to independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta for his views and analysis on developments at The Sherwin-Williams Company, Chevron, M&T Bank and Eli Lilly & Co.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

