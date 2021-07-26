World / Africa

Rhino and elephant poaching declines sharply in Namibia

Nine rhinos have been illegally killed so far in 2021, the lowest number in eight years, and 4 elephants have been poached, representing a five-year low

26 July 2021 - 16:17 Nyasha Nyaungwa
Picture: SANET OBERHOLZER
Picture: SANET OBERHOLZER

Windhoek — Rhino and elephant poaching has declined significantly this year in Namibia, home to the only free-roaming black rhinos left in the world, government data showed on Monday.

Nine rhinos have been illegally killed by hunters so far in 2021, the lowest number in eight years for the period, according to figures from the ministry of environment and tourism. Four elephants have been killed this way, a five-year low.

The southern African nation is home to the second-largest white rhino population in the world after SA and also accounts for a third of the world's remaining black rhinos.

It is also home to the only free-roaming black rhinos left in the world, growing in number after nearly becoming extinct some years ago from poaching and drought. The Save the Rhino Trust estimates there are over 200 free-roaming black rhinos in Namibia, mainly in the northeast.

Ministry statistics dating back to 2013 show rhino poaching peaked at 97 in 2015 as a whole before dropping to 66 in 2016 and 55 a year later. Poaching picked up again in 2018 when 81 rhinos were killed, before a drop to 54 in 2019 and 32 last year.

Elephant poaching peaked at 101 in 2016 and has since been on a downward trend.

A ministry spokesperson attributed the drop in poaching to collaboration between law enforcement agencies and engagement with members of the public.

Reuters

LETTER: Kruger National Park has gone to the dogs

Standards in this icon of SA tourism have been declining steadily over many years
Opinion
1 month ago

The Seychelles is a destination worth adding to your bucket list

When the borders open head to the archipelago, with its swaying palms, golden beaches and turquoise ocean
Life
2 months ago

Kruger Park staff to be polygraphed to stop rhino poaching amid concerns over internal corruption

SANParks says it is closer to implementing lie detector tests, but no date has been set yet
National
2 months ago

Zimbabwe reintroduces rhinos in Gonarezhou park

President says bringing back black and white rhinos is a momentous conservation achievement
World
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Pfizer vaccine very effective at stopping ...
World
2.
Talks between EU and US over vaccination passes ...
World
3.
US to call for safeguards in talks with China to ...
World / Americas
4.
Gap of eight weeks between two Pfizer jabs has ...
World
5.
China bans commercial school tutoring in overhaul ...
World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.