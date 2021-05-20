Life The Seychelles is a destination worth adding to your bucket list When the borders open head to the archipelago, with its swaying palms, golden beaches and turquoise ocean BL PREMIUM

While the rest of the world was worrying about Covid-19 late last year, my main fear was being hit on the head by a falling coconut.

Or perhaps twisting an ankle on the mountain trail I was hiking to reach a secluded bay in the Seychelles. There was also a risk of getting spiked by a sea urchin in the warm, clear ocean, but all went well, of course. I enjoyed the scenic hike through Morne Seychellois National Park on Mahé island, and snorkelling from Anse Major beach was fabulous when I was magically swirled up in a shoal of silver, shimmering fish. And the nearest I came to a coconut-induced headache was from too many pina coladas back at my hotel...