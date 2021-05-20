The Seychelles is a destination worth adding to your bucket list
When the borders open head to the archipelago, with its swaying palms, golden beaches and turquoise ocean
20 May 2021 - 05:00
While the rest of the world was worrying about Covid-19 late last year, my main fear was being hit on the head by a falling coconut.
Or perhaps twisting an ankle on the mountain trail I was hiking to reach a secluded bay in the Seychelles. There was also a risk of getting spiked by a sea urchin in the warm, clear ocean, but all went well, of course. I enjoyed the scenic hike through Morne Seychellois National Park on Mahé island, and snorkelling from Anse Major beach was fabulous when I was magically swirled up in a shoal of silver, shimmering fish. And the nearest I came to a coconut-induced headache was from too many pina coladas back at my hotel...
