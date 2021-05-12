EMPLOYMENT CONTRACTS
Kruger Park staff to be polygraphed to stop rhino poaching amid concerns over internal corruption
SANParks has wanted lie detector testing as a condition of employment since 2016
12 May 2021 - 23:37
The Kruger National Park says it is closer to implementing polygraph testing on all officials and personnel dealing with endangered species such as rhino.
However, no date has been set for the implementation of the testing...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.