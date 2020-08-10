World / Africa Under-siege Mnangagwa blames ‘hostile forces’ as Zimbabwe collapses The government continues to put more resources into crushing dissent, with very little availed to fight the Covid-19 pandemic BL PREMIUM

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday issued a chilling threat to the opposition, labelling them hostile forces bent on undermining the country and its institutions.

Addressing the nation on Heroes’ Day — a public holiday set aside to commemorate those who fought in the country’s war of liberation, Mnangagwa said his government was not going to be cowed into surrendering to those forces.