Under-siege Mnangagwa blames ‘hostile forces’ as Zimbabwe collapses
The government continues to put more resources into crushing dissent, with very little availed to fight the Covid-19 pandemic
10 August 2020 - 21:43
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday issued a chilling threat to the opposition, labelling them hostile forces bent on undermining the country and its institutions.
Addressing the nation on Heroes’ Day — a public holiday set aside to commemorate those who fought in the country’s war of liberation, Mnangagwa said his government was not going to be cowed into surrendering to those forces.
