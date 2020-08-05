World / Africa

US freezes assets of adviser to Emmerson Mnangagwa, saying he is corrupt

Kudakwashe Tagwirei and ‘other Zimbabwean elites have … harmed the Zimbabwean people through corruption’, the US says

05 August 2020 - 17:21 Daphne Psaledakis
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS.
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS.

Washington — The US imposed sanctions on Zimbabwean Kudakwashe Tagwirei, an adviser to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, on Wednesday, accusing the prominent businessperson of being corrupt and helping to support the government of Zimbabwe.

In a statement, the US treasury department said it blacklisted Tagwirei and Zimbabwe-based Sakunda Holdings, of which he is CEO, accusing him of using “opaque business dealings and his ongoing relationship with President Mnangagwa to grow his business empire dramatically and rake in millions of US dollars”.

“Tagwirei and other Zimbabwean elites have derailed economic development and harmed the Zimbabwean people through corruption,” said US deputy treasury secretary Justin Muzinich.

“The US supports the economic wellbeing of the Zimbabwean people and will target repressive and corrupt acts and graft by Zimbabwean politicians and their financiers,” he added.

The treasury said Tagwirei had used his relationship with Zimbabwe officials to gain state contracts and receive favoured access to hard currency, including US dollars, and in turn has provided items, including expensive cars, to senior officials of the country.

Wednesday’s action freezes any US assets of Tagwirei and Sakunda Holdings, and generally prohibits Americans from dealing with them.

Reuters

