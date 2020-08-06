World / Africa

Zimbabwean activist and journalist Hopewell Chin’ono denied bail

06 August 2020 - 21:33 MacDonald Dzirutwe
Picture: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44
Picture: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44

Harare  —  Zimbabwe's high court on Thursday denied bail to Hopewell Chin’ono, a journalist who was arrested in July for supporting antigovernment protests, in a case that has sparked an outcry over muzzling of the press.

Hopewell Chin'ono, a freelance journalist and critic of the government, was charged with inciting violence last month, together with opposition politician Jacob Ngarivhume.

Security forces deployed last Friday to thwart protests against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government's record on corruption and a worsening economic crisis.

SA said it was concerned by reports of rights violations in its neighbour and its international relations minister had spoken to Zimbabwean foreign minister about the issue.

On Thursday, the office of President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that he had appointed two new special envoys to Zimbabwe — veteran politicians Sydney Mufamadi and Baleka Mbete — “after recent reports of difficulties that the Republic of Zimbabwe is experiencing”.

Zimbabwe's government said allegations of human rights abuses were false and there was no crisis in Zimbabwe.

“Neither has there been any abduction or 'war' on citizens,” government spokesperson Nick Mangwana said in a statement.

Judge Tawanda Chitapi upheld the ruling of a lower court that denied Chin'ono bail last month. The judge deferred politician Ngarivhume's bail ruling to Friday.

Human rights lawyers say authorities have arrested dozens of activists over Friday's protests and abducted and tortured others. The government denies this.

Several activists say they are in hiding from police.

Award-winning novelist Tsitsi Dangarembga, who is free on bail after being arrested on Friday, said Zimbabweans were under a state “chokehold”.

Critics say Mnangagwa is using the cover of a Covid-19 lockdown to silence critics as anger grows over 737% inflation — which has brought back memories of hyperinflation under former President Robert Mugabe a decade ago — a collapsing health sector and shortage of public transport.

In a speech on Tuesday, Mnangagwa said the economy was under attack from local and foreign enemies.

Reuters 

It is very much in SA’s interest to ‘interfere’ in Zimbabwe

The fate of the neighbouring state has a profound influence on the economy of the entire region
Opinion
1 day ago

Zimbabwean novelist Tsitsi Dangarembga decries state ‘chokehold’ after her arrest

State's neglect and mismanagement mean Zimbabweans are unable to afford a decent meal and health care, says Dangarembga
World
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: Don’t give Zimbabwe a cent

No financier should send more than $1 to Mnangagwa without being fully aware it’ll only go to pay his security forces to beat the country into ...
Opinion
17 hours ago

Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa blames woes on US ‘thugs’

Zimbabwe's president declares war at home in bid to crush biggest challenge to his leadership since he took over from Robert Mugabe
World
1 day ago

How the state failed Zim protesters

Two years after Zimbabwean soldiers opened fire on protesters, victims and families of the deceased are still waiting for compensation – and justice
Features
17 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Sparks fly between Zimbabwean president and deputy
World / Africa
2.
US freezes assets of adviser to Emmerson ...
World / Africa
3.
Zimbabwean Lives Matter movement grows with ...
World / Africa
4.
Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa blames woes on US ‘thugs’
World / Africa
5.
Zimbabwean novelist Tsitsi Dangarembga decries ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Zimbabwe uses lockdown to undermine rule of law

Opinion

Zimbabwean activist and journalist charged after calling for anti-graft march

World / Africa

Zimbabwe imposes curfew and tightens lockdown as Covid-19 infections rise

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.