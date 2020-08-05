MOUNTING PRESSURE
Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa blames woes on US ‘thugs’
05 August 2020 - 05:10
He is being confronted by thugs and is under attack. Or so says Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who broke ranks with the international community on Tuesday, declaring war at home.
Mnangagwa is facing the biggest challenge to his leadership since he took over from Robert Mugabe in November 2017. A failing economy, worsened by the coronavirus pandemic, widespread corruption and a grossly underpaid public service, have become rallying points for the opposition and calls are mounting for him to step down.
