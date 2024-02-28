Harmony Gold delivered bumper half-year results on Wednesday, with headline earnings per share more than tripling to 956c. The performance enabled SA’s biggest gold miner by volume to declare a record interim payout of 147c a share. Business Day TV discussed the numbers with Boipelo Lekubo, the company’s financial director.
WATCH: Harmony Gold to pay record interim dividend
Business Day TV speaks to Boipelo Lekubo, Harmony Gold’s financial director
