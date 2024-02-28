Companies / Mining

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Harmony Gold to pay record interim dividend

Business Day TV speaks to Boipelo Lekubo, Harmony Gold’s financial director

28 February 2024 - 20:53
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Harmony Gold delivered bumper half-year results on Wednesday, with headline earnings per share more than tripling to 956c. The performance enabled SA’s biggest gold miner by volume to declare a record interim payout of 147c a share. Business Day TV discussed the numbers with Boipelo Lekubo, the company’s financial director.

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Pick n Pay battle with franchisee rages on
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Sars pushes envelope with R4.9bn Sasfin suit
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Vodacom files appeal against SCA ruling on Please ...
National
4.
Sasol and Transnet in partnership for ammonia ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Zara launches Lefties to counter Shein
Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.