Nigeria’s defence chief, Gen Christopher Musa, at a media briefing in the capital, Abuja on February 20, 2024. REUTERS/ Abraham Achirga
Abuja — Nigeria’s defence chief Gen Christopher Musa said on Tuesday that reports into a military drone attack that killed at least 85 civilians in northern Kaduna state in December will be released by the end of the month.
President Bola Tinubu ordered an investigation into the attack, which had been targeting insurgents and bandits.
The army and air force have been called on to tackle growing threats in Nigeria’s northwest and central regions by armed criminal gangs that spray villages with bullets and carry out mass kidnappings. The military is also battling an Islamist insurgency in the northeast.
“We are here to protect innocent citizens, not to attack them. There was a mistake, and we are addressing such issues,” Musa said. “The reports are ready and would be released probably before the end of this month. We had some delays,” he said, adding that it had been difficult to get the names of casualties.
Musa said the West African nation was seeking to manufacture weapons as most countries were reluctant to sell armaments to Nigeria due to human rights concerns. He didn’t mention the countries.
He added that the Niger Republic has withdrawn its troops from a multinational joint task force comprising forces from Benin, Cameroon, Chad and Nigeria, to defend its own borders.
The troops were part of a regional army seeking to end the insurgency that has killed thousands of people and displaced millions more.
Nigeria set to publish reports on army’s deadly civilian attack
Drone strike in northern Kaduna state was targeted at insurgents but killed at least 85 civilians
Reuters
