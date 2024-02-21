LETTER: Reality check for chicken importers

Chicken importers clearly don’t like the idea of having to justify their applications for import tariff rebates. Paul Matthew says the conditions set by trade regulator Itac mean few, if any, applications will be approved (“Itac rebates have the fox guarding the chickens”, February 13).
He complains that the Itac rebate guidelines “include a quota system, historically disadvantaged individual requirements, and a process to justify shortages”. What he seems to resent most of all is that Itac and the agriculture department will have to determine whether there is a shortage of chicken on the local market, and that they will probably rely, at least in part, on information from poultry producers.
Who else does he think will know how many chickens are being produced each week? Matthew’s problem is that the rebates would be extremely profitable for importers, bringing increased volumes and higher margins, but if there is no chicken shortage there will be no rebate permits.
The guidelines clearly state that temporary rebates will be granted only if there is a shortage of chicken on the local market, and then only if that shortage is the result of a bird flu outbreak. Both conditions are necessary, and importers will know that neither pertains now. Hence Matthew’s concern that “the likelihood of any rebates being granted is remote”.
He also complains about the rebates being in force for only three months at a time. Importers had dreamed of a 12-month revenue bonanza, but they were rebuffed. It seems their path to greater riches is not as smooth as they had hoped. Instead of blaming their woes on Itac and the local poultry industry, they should look closer to home.
Francois Baird Founder, FairPlay
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Reality check for chicken importers
If there is no shortage there will be no permits
Chicken importers clearly don’t like the idea of having to justify their applications for import tariff rebates. Paul Matthew says the conditions set by trade regulator Itac mean few, if any, applications will be approved (“Itac rebates have the fox guarding the chickens”, February 13).
He complains that the Itac rebate guidelines “include a quota system, historically disadvantaged individual requirements, and a process to justify shortages”. What he seems to resent most of all is that Itac and the agriculture department will have to determine whether there is a shortage of chicken on the local market, and that they will probably rely, at least in part, on information from poultry producers.
Who else does he think will know how many chickens are being produced each week? Matthew’s problem is that the rebates would be extremely profitable for importers, bringing increased volumes and higher margins, but if there is no chicken shortage there will be no rebate permits.
The guidelines clearly state that temporary rebates will be granted only if there is a shortage of chicken on the local market, and then only if that shortage is the result of a bird flu outbreak. Both conditions are necessary, and importers will know that neither pertains now. Hence Matthew’s concern that “the likelihood of any rebates being granted is remote”.
He also complains about the rebates being in force for only three months at a time. Importers had dreamed of a 12-month revenue bonanza, but they were rebuffed. It seems their path to greater riches is not as smooth as they had hoped. Instead of blaming their woes on Itac and the local poultry industry, they should look closer to home.
Francois Baird
Founder, FairPlay
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
EDITORIAL: Legislation by administration
MICHAEL AVERY: Market inquiry into poultry sector has a foul smell about it
EDITORIAL: Chickens come home to roost as poultry inquiry looms
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.