World

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Prospects and challenges as COP28 gets under way

Business Day TV speaks to Nigel Beck, head of sustainable finance & ESG advisory at RMB

29 November 2023 - 20:22
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A person walks past a "#COP28" sign in Abu Dhabi, UAE. File photo: AMR ALFIKY/REUTERS
A person walks past a "#COP28" sign in Abu Dhabi, UAE. File photo: AMR ALFIKY/REUTERS

The 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) is under way in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Business Day TV discussed COP28’s prospects and challenges with Nigel Beck, head of sustainable finance & ESG advisory at RMB.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Documents show UAE aimed to pursue oil and gas ...
World / Middle East
2.
Koch-backed group endorses Nikki Haley’s 2024 ...
World / Americas
3.
Mozambique approves new $80bn energy transition ...
World / Africa
4.
Ukraine strains to bolster army amid battle ...
World / Europe
5.
Sunak sets off fresh row over Elgin marbles
World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.