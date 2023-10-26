World

EU leaders call for aid corridors and humanitarian pause in Gaza

Thursday’s summit is the first in-person meeting of the EU’s 27 leaders since the deadly October 7 assault on Israel by Palestinian terrorist group Hamas

26 October 2023 - 12:48
UPDATED 26 October 2023 - 23:29
by Andrew Gray, Jan Strupczewski and Tassilo Hummel
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/paulgrecaud
Picture: 123RF/paulgrecaud

Brussels — EU leaders called on Thursday for pauses in Israeli bombing and Hamas rocket attacks to get humanitarian aid into Gaza after days of wrangling that highlighted divisions within the bloc over the broader Israel-Palestinian conflict.

In a declaration agreed at a summit in Brussels, the leaders of the EU’s 27 nations expressed the “gravest concern for the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza”.

They called for “continued, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access and aid to reach those in need through all necessary measures including humanitarian corridors and pauses for humanitarian needs”.

The summit was the leaders first in-person meeting since the deadly October 7 assault on Israel by Palestinian militant group Hamas, which prompted Israel to bombard and blockade Hamas-run Gaza.

While EU leaders have strongly condemned Hamas’ attack, they have struggled to stick to the same message beyond that, with some stressing Israel’s right to self-defence and others emphasising concern about Palestinian civilians.

The leaders’ differences were still clear as they arrived for the summit.

“Israel is a democratic state guided by very humanitarian principles and so we can be certain that the Israeli army will respect the rules that arise from international law in everything it does,” said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. “I have no doubt about that.”

Scholz’s remarks contrasted sharply with comments in recent days by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Charles Michel, the chair of EU leaders’ summits, who have said that a total blockade of Gaza and attacks on civilian infrastructure already contravene international law.

Rights groups such as Human Rights Watch have also accused Israel of violating international humanitarian law.

Israel insists it is acting within international law and that its attacks are intended to destroy Hamas, which operates among the civilian population.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo warned Israel against starving Gaza.

“Israel has a right to take action and to prevent future attacks. But that is never an excuse for blocking a whole region, for blocking humanitarian aid. It cannot be an excuse to starve a population,” he said.

Pause or pauses?

Ahead of the summit, diplomats spent days debating whether to call for a “humanitarian pause” or “pauses”.

Countries such as France, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Belgium and Ireland had endorsed calls from the UN for a break in the conflict for humanitarian reasons.

But others such as Germany, the Czech Republic and Austria resisted, arguing such a measure could curb Israel’s ability to defend itself and let Hamas regroup, according to diplomats.

The compromise on “pauses” in the plural was meant to signal short breaks in fighting for missions such as hostage releases or aid convoys, rather than a formal ceasefire, diplomats said.

While the EU’s influence on the conflict is modest, the bloc fears that an escalation could have grave consequences for Europe, including a rise in tensions between communities, possible Islamist militant attacks and a flow of refugees.

The crisis erupted with the EU already grappling with the fallout from another war in its immediate neighbour — the conflict triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the summit by video link as the EU leaders pledged they will continue to support Ukraine even amid another major crisis.

“We must clearly see this scenario of a larger fire in the Middle East and counter it together,” Zelensky said.

“The sooner security prevails in the Middle East, the sooner we will restore security here in Europe.”

Some officials and diplomats have voiced fears that Ukraine may now struggle to get the same political attention and resources from the West, particularly the US, due to the new crisis in the Middle East.

Update: October 26 2023
This story has been update with the outcome of the meeting. 

Reuters 

Israel intensifies Gaza strike; global tensions rise

Amid growing civilian casualties, fears deepen of the conflict spreading beyond the Middle East
World
1 day ago

UN chief calls out ‘clear violations of international humanitarian law’ in Gaza

Antonio Guterres says Palestinians 'have been subjected to 56 years of suffocating occupation’
World
3 days ago

French intelligence says Hamas rocket was probably cause of Gaza hospital blast

France’s DRM says ‘There is nothing that allows us to say that it is an Israeli strike, but the most likely [scenario] is a Palestinian rocket that ...
World
3 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Latest

1.
FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried denies defrauding ...
World / Americas
2.
Hamas hides tunnels and operations hubs in Gaza ...
World / Middle East
3.
One in 200 Spaniards may have been abused by ...
World / Europe
4.
Most EU leaders back granting Ukraine more ...
World / Europe
5.
Pro-Russian Ukrainian politician Oleg Tsaryov ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

UN agencies say Gaza needs unimpeded flow of aid

World / Middle East

Russia and China veto draft resolution on Gaza at UN Security Council

World / Americas

US and Russia push for Israel-Hamas ceasefire

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.