WTO rules against China’s retaliatory tariffs on US imports

Chinese duties ‘inconsistent’ with World Trade Organisation obligations, says dispute settlement panel

16 August 2023 - 20:23 Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Susan Heavey
The World Trade Organisation buildings in Geneva, Switzerland. REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE
Geneva — A World Trade Organisation (WTO) dispute settlement panel on Wednesday found that China had acted inconsistently with its WTO obligations by imposing additional duties on certain US imports in response to US tariffs on steel and aluminium.

The office of the US Trade Representative said it was pleased with the WTO decision, adding that China had “illegally retaliated with sham ‘safeguard’ tariffs.”

China’s commerce ministry said it had noted the WTO panel decision and demanded that the US immediately lift tariffs imposed on steel and aluminium imports.

The US imposed a 25% duty on steel imports and a 10% duty on aluminium imports in March 2018 based on the Trump administration’s “section 232" national security investigation into steel and aluminium imports.

The panel recommended that China bring its “WTO-inconsistent measures into conformity”.

Beijing could appeal the ruling, which would send it into a legal void because Washington has blocked appointments to the WTO Appellate Body, rendering it incapable of giving a judgment.

The WTO ruled last year that the US move had also violated international trade rules, with Washington also appealing the decision.

In response to the US duties, China announced that additional duties of between 15% and 25% would apply to certain imports originating in the US, a measure challenged by Washington.

The US agreed to remove tariffs on EU imports in 2021 but President Joe Biden’s administration has otherwise kept in place the metals tariffs that were one of the centrepieces of Trump’s “America First” strategy.

Reuters 

JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Lack of trust hinders creation of a social pact

SA urgently needs to find ways to get collective agreement on the way forward
Opinion
16 hours ago

Biden gives nod to ban on US tech investments in China

The order authorises the US Treasury to prohibit funding in semiconductors, quantum information technologies and AI systems
World
6 days ago

ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Solidarity with Niger’s coup plotters renews dream of US of Africa

But there is absolutely no indication that African countries can establish a union even remotely similar to the EU
Opinion
1 week ago
